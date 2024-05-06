Highlights The New England Patriots are reportedly "moving forward" with their search for a new top football executive.

The position is open because Bill Belichick functioned as New England's GM while he was head coach.

Robert Kraft's recent words and actions seemingly indicate the candidate for the job is already in his building.

When the New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach back in January, they did not kick off their search for someone to fill the post Bill Belichick held in their front office. Now, they are finally prepared to do so.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Patriots will be "moving forward with a search for their next top football executive." Jones added the position's official title has not been revealed, but the job's duties and status will amount to that of the general manager for other franchises.

Belichick's position was known as the "primary football executive" at the NFL league office, Jones stated. New England's director of scouting, Eliot Wolf, has been running the organization's personnel department since the coaching change was made, and recently oversaw the selection of QB prospect Drake Maye despite multiple tempting trade offers on draft night.

Wolf Should Be the Favorite For the Job

He was active in free agency and the draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Patriots' owner Robert Kraft has valued continuity and consistency above all else for his organization. This innate desire is why he included a succession provision in Mayo's 2023 extension, allowing him to avoid the NFL's typically-mandated hiring process and promote Belichick's protégé almost immediately after the legendary coach's departure.

Based on his comfort and willingness to let Wolf function as the team's de facto GM this offseason, it wouldn't be surprising if Kraft elected to keep his most recent conductor running the orchestra post-NFL Draft. After all, there have been a number of important, franchise-altering moves Wolf has made since his boss said the following back in January.

We have a lot of people internally who have had a chance to train and learn under the greatest coach of all-time and a man whose football intellect is very special... we're going to let [them] evolve and develop, and before the key decisions have to be made, we will appoint someone.

The biggest decision was the one to remain at No. 3 overall in last month's Draft and take Maye, a choice multiple league executives have questioned because of the massive trade packages the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings are believed to have laid on the table. Wolf also oversaw New England's free agent process, inking many Patriots to big extensions while adding outside veterans, such as linebacker Sione Takitaki, at a value.

Had Wolf's deal contained language concerning a succession plan like Mayo's, it's possible he would have already been selected as Kraft's top executive. Because it didn't, Kraft must conduct a formal search and comply with the Rooney Rule before naming his newest front office leader.

With the trust he has demonstrated in Wolf, though, the "hiring process" may be more of a formality than Tom Brady's future Hall of Fame induction.

Source: Jonathan Jones

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.