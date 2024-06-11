Highlights Matthew Judon feels underpaid but won't hold out, seeking a big payday & keeping perspective on his situation.

Judon, despite injury in 2023, still ranked among the team leaders in sacks.

Judon hopes to agree on an extension soon but could see a bigger payday if he reaches free agency after a strong season.

Like many NFL players, Matthew Judon feels he’s underpaid but doesn’t want to enter the rigamarole that comes with a holdout. However, that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied:

You kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast. Last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that. Maybe they didn’t know what I was gonna be in four years. Maybe they knew exactly what I was gonna be, and it’s at a discount. That’s just how it happens.

Judon signed a four-year, $54.5 million deal in 2021 that was amended last August to increase the guarantees from $2 million to $14 million. After recording 15.5 sacks in 2022, the New England Patriots star defender missed all but four games in 2023 thanks to a season-ending bicep injury. Here’s where things stand with Judon and the Patriots.

Judon Keeping Perspective Amid Contract Talks

Patriots' star defender eyeing a big year and bigger payday

In his most recent healthy season, Judon ranked T-4th in sacks(15.5), T-13th in TFLs (14), and T-fourth (28) in QB hits. He’s also the biggest reason the Patriots' defense is near the top 10 despite a vomit-inducing offense. Even though he only played four games this past season, he still finished third on the team in QB hits (nine) and fourth in sacks (4.0).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2022, Judon recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks for 102.5 yards. He also notched 60 total tackles, 28 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

Based on his 2022 stats, Judon’s one of the better pass rushers in the league. However, he’s the 15th highest-paid DE/OLB, behind guys Demarcus Walker, Harold Landry, and Dre’Mont Jones.

Matt Judon's Stats as a Patriot Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 17 17 4 Sacks 12.5 15.5 4 Tackles 60 60 13 Tackles for Loss 14 14 5 QB Hits 25 28 9 Forced Fumbles 0 2 0

Reaching free agency right after a career year is the best way to get paid, but thanks to many machinations of the salary cap, that’s not always easy. For his part, Judon’s keeping things in perspective:

It’s like, all right, I could be getting paid a lot more ... or y’all could not know my name, and I could be broke, and I could be living paycheck to paycheck or struggling. ... I’m very blessed to be in this situation. I’m not gonna take it for granted.

It also appears the two sides aren’t far apart on a potential extension, as the Pro Bowler put it:

Bro, I’m in the building right now. We ain’t far apart, you feel me. You’ve seen me with my helmet and jersey on yesterday. I’m not mad...

Judon will have to weigh the security of a long-term deal against a potentially bigger payday in free agency if he can repeat his performance from 2022. That could be a tall task without the greatest defense coach in history putting guys in the right places.

