Wolf, the team's former director of scouting, acted as the team's general manager throughout the offseason.

Owner Robert Kraft is confident Wolf and Jerod Mayo can put the team back in contention sooner than later.

Well, that didn't take long.

Less than one week after the New England Patriots began searching for a "de facto GM" to replace Bill Belichick atop their football operations department, they have found their man. The team announced Eliot Wolf, their former director of scouting, would be their newest "Executive Vice President of Player Personnel."

While not officially named general manager, Wolf's new position will essentially function as such, according to the Patriots' description of his duties in the press release:

Eliot Wolf has been named executive vice president of player personnel. In that role, Wolf's responsibilities will include the overall direction of the personnel department, the management of the salary cap and in control of the 53-man roster.

Wolf is the son of NFL Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, who spearheaded the Green Bay Packers' return to relevance in the 1990s. In his first three months on the job, the elder Wolf hired Mike Holmgren as head coach and acquired Brett Favre in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Eliot is hoping the trade he didn't make, which landed him Drake Maye, can prove as fortuitous for him as the Favre deal did for his father.

Wolf Is Who Robert Kraft Wanted All Along

He led the Patriots through free agency and the draft

When New England announced they were beginning to look for a new general manager-type executive, it was clear Wolf had the inside track toward earning the position. Kraft let Wolf dictate the franchise's approach to free agency and the NFL Draft, which included a concerted effort toward long-term retention of players who fit the general culture Belichick established.

Wolf, who was referred to as the Patriots' de facto GM by ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this week, was always the choice. According to Kraft, he just needed to see how Wolf responded once his feet were put to the fire.

As I have started multiple times... the plan was to observe the working relationship and involvement between Eliot and [head coach Jerod Mayo] and see how they managed our offseason personnel decisions... I have been impressed with Eliot's management style and experience and I'm excited that he has agreed to take on this new position.

New England still has a big hill to climb to reach the level of success Tom Brady made routine, but following some down years, Kraft is confident he has the proper people in the proper places once again. Now, it's on them to make his vision reality.

