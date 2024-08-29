Key Takeaways Jacoby Brissett has been named Patriots' Week 1 starter after Mayo's announcement.

Brissett's experience and familiarity were key in earning the job.

Brissett in the QB1 role also helps Drake Maye avoid a debacle like Bryce Young had for the Panthers in 2023.

The New England Patriots have made their call.

New head coach Jerod Mayo tried his best to make it seem like the QB1 spot was still up for grabs, but in the end, veteran Jacoby Brissett always seemed like the prohibitive favorite to get the job over rookie No. 3 pick Drake Maye , and the team confirmed that on Thursday morning, naming Brissett their Week 1 starter against the Cincinnati Bengals .

Mayo made the announcement at a press conference where he discussed the decisions briefly:

We have decided that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season. In saying that, as an organization we're 100 percent behind Jacoby... I had an opportunity to talk to Drake [Maye], I had an opportunity to talk to Jacoby separately and also together, and I feel like we're all on the same page from an organizational perspective.

When Mayo was asked about whether or not this meant that Maye would sit for the entire season, Mayo was noncommittal:

I don't want to get into hypotheticals. We can't go into the season saying, 'He's going to go "x" amount of weeks.' As long as Jacoby is going out there performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he'll be our quarterback this season.

Brissett is a veteran of eight seasons and 48 starts who was originally drafted by the Pats back in 2016. After touring the rest of the league for seven years, he's back in Foxborough for the 2024 campaign, and New England's decision to start him this year could very well save the future of the franchise from a fate like the Carolina Panthers ' supposed savior...

Starting Brissett Was the Right Call By Mayo & Co.

Brissett already has experience in OC Alex Van Pelt's system

Alex Van Pelt talks to Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett has been a reliable backup for most of his career, but he has had a few years when he was given the reins for the majority of a season. In 2017, as an NFL sophomore with the Indianapolis Colts , he threw for over 3,000 yards, but the team went just 4-11.

A couple of years later, he got another shot, going 7-8 while throwing 18 TDs against six INTs. In 2022, he went 4-7 with the Cleveland Browns as the bridge QB during Deshaun Watson 's suspension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jacoby Brissett has been the ultimate backup/bridge QB since entering the league in 2016. From 2016-2023, among backup QBs with 50 or fewer starts, Brissett has thrown for the 4th-most yards, the 8th-most passing TDs, and tied for the 5th-most wins. Among ALL QBs during that span, Brissett's 1.4 INT rate is tied for 5th-lowest.

In 2024, he'll get another chance to start the majority of games after winning the camp battle against Maye. Brissett was named the starter from the jump, but Mayo said that in recent weeks, when the rookie became less "deferential", he began outplaying the veteran.

However, in the end, a few things pushed Brissett over the top. His experience was something the Patriots harped on as a major advantage, and the fact that he was taking first-team reps for most of the offseason helped too.

But most likely the biggest reason he got the job is that he played in Patriots new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's offense when the OC and Brissett were both in Cleveland together in 2022, as Van Pelt explained (via ESPN):

There's certain things in this offense that Jacoby, having played in it, understands some of the tools you can use to get out of certain situations, pressure situations. Things like that that Drake is still learning. He is pushing.

Brissett's familiarity with the scheme paired with his refusal to turn the ball over make him the man that gives New England their "best chance to win right now", according to Mayo. And he's right. If you don't have an elite QB who can move the ball at will, turnovers are the bane of an offense, and with Brissett sporting a career 1.4 INT rate (fifth-best mark since he entered the league in 2016), that won't be an issue.

Brissett Helps Patriots Avoid Debacle Like Panthers Had in 2023

Maye has flashed his talent, but N.E.'s roster is nowhere near ready to support him

More importantly, Brissett's elevation to Week 1 starter also protects Maye from having to play with this god-awful offensive lineup the Patriots are trotting out in 2024. If the rookie had been named the starter, it's almost guaranteed he would have met with a near-identical campaign as Panthers rookie Bryce Young experienced in 2023.

The similarities are eerie. Both QBs were highly drafted into teams with a wasteland on offense and a quietly top tier defense. Neither QB had an offensive lineman worth a darn. Both QBs were throwing to arguably the worst receiving corps in the league.

New England's only proven entity at wideout, Kendrick Bourne, is now on the PUP list and will miss the first four games. Behind him, while there is talent, youngsters are just as likely to flop as they are to shine in their first years in the NFL.

DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, K.J. Osborn, Javon Baker; these are not the names you want your rookie QB throwing to while he's trying to get his feet under him in the league. To New England's credit, they have tried to be active in the trade market.

Much like Carolina, who allowed Young to be sacked 62 times last year, second-most in the league, New England also has major issues along the offensive line, where they don't have anyone to hang their hat on. Maye had some impressive throws in the preseason, but the way he was running for his life through most of his reps proved that he has no business playing behind this offensive line with that receiving corps.

Center David Andrews has seen better days, and his 51.2 PFF pass-blocking grade was 10th-worst among centers last year. Guard Sidy Sow's 46.3 mark was also bottom 15 at his position, and Cole Strange's 57.7 rating was well below-average as well.

Tackle Mike Onwenwu has the potential to be a cornerstone on the right, but newcomer Chukwuma Okorafor, who will play LT, couldn't even make it in Pittsburgh, which has had one of the worst offensive lines in the league over the last few years.

Bryce Young Rookie QB Ranks (Since 1970) Category Young Rank Yards/Game 179.8 42nd Yards/Attempt 5.5 T-47th TD 11 T-42nd TD % 2.1 48th INTs 10 T-8th INT % 1.9 7th Completion % 59.8 21st Success Rate 36.5 40th Sacked 62 52nd Passer Rating 73.7 29th Wins 2 T-45th *Among 53 QBs w/ 350+ attempts

While the jury is still out on Bryce Young, the Panthers put him in an impossible situation, and there's no way a season as ugly as the one he had in 2023 doesn't weigh on a young man's confidence and mental strength. Carolina got it right this year, but the damage could already be done.

By rolling with Brissett in 2024, while the Patriots roster is still far from ready to support a burgeoning future face of the franchise, they have avoided the mistake that set the Panthers and Young back so much.

