Highlights The New England Patriots signed defensive tackle Christian Barmore to a four-year, $92 million extension.

Barmore received more guaranteed money in the deal than any Patriot before him not named Tom Brady.

New England's free agent priorities this offseason show Jerod Mayo is trying to tweak his predecessor's methods more than fully dissolve them.

The New England Patriots wanted to keep defensive tackle Christian Barmore long term, and were willing to shell out big bucks to do so.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported the Patriots and Barmore had agreed to a four-year extension. Barmore's agent, Nicole Lynn, told ESPN's Adam Schefter the deal was worth a maximum of $92 million, while another source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the contract contained $41.8 million in guarantees.

The $41.8 million figure represents the largest for any player in Patriots' franchise history not named Tom Brady, per ESPN. He'll now play in Foxborough through 2028, his age-29 season.

Barmore Is an Unheralded Star

He was all-around excellent during his third professional season

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Barmore evolved from a solid role player into a budding superstar last year, his third in the NFL. He exceeded the combined production of his rookie and sophomore campaigns in nearly every statistical category and finished as Pro Football Focus' eighth highest-graded interior defender, ahead of DeForest Buckner, Vita Vea and Justin Madubuike, among others.

Christian Barmore Career Statistics Category 2021-22 2023 Games 27 17 Tackles 69 64 Tackles For Loss 5 13 Sacks 4.0 8.5 QB Hits 16 16 Pass Defenses 3 6 PFF DL Rank '21: 45th/108 '22: 38th/127 8th/130

The former second-round pick flies under the radar, but is a consistent producer in all aspects, which cannot be said for some of the league's most highly-regarded defensive tackles. The only interior defenders to grade higher against both the run (23rd/137) and pass (7th/109) than him in 2023 were Dexter Lawrence and Aaron Donald.

Barmore's Signing the Latest in Renewed Commitment To Patriot Way

They prioritize player retention and development above all else

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When New England was winning Super Bowls throughout the Belichick Era, they were finding undervalued players on the open market and re-signing their own draft picks long-term. Every decision was made in an effort to set up and maintain their culture, which they could always fall back on in the rare instance they hit choppy waters. Barmore's extension is the latest move in a similar effort.

Jerod Mayo's career, both playing and coaching, was forged from the fires of the Patriot Way. He and general manager Eliot Wolf have drawn inspiration from the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach, and are following in his roster-constructing footsteps by keeping those integral to the culture they want to establish. As a result, Barmore is the fourth New England player to receive $9 million or more annually from the team this free agent cycle.

Patriots Retaining Their Own: 2024 Offseason Player Contract AAV DT Christian Barmore $23,000,000 RT Mike Onwenu $19,000,000 S Kyle Dugger $14,500,000 TE Hunter Henry $9,000,000

The Patriots likely believe Belichick's methodology can still breed success in the modern NFL. However, his questionable draft and coaching staff choices in the very recent past indicated a new voice was needed at the top. If Mayo and Wolf can re-establish the foundation and hit on Drake Maye, their strategy will carry Belichick's legacy forward and have New England looking down on the AFC East again in the near future.

