Highlights LeBron James could have been an "unstoppable" tight end in the NFL, according to Rob Gronkowski.

James had a chance to try out for NFL teams in 2011.

James' NBA durability might differ in the NFL due to its more physical nature.

Across the globe, people are familiar with LeBron James as a future inner-circle Hall of Famer for basketball. Yet, there has been a debate for over a decade centered around his NFL potential.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski recently gave his take on the Games With Names podcast. Never one to shy away from a bold take, Gronk had a strong opinion. According to the former Patriot, James would've been an unstoppable tight end in his own right:

LeBron would have been an absolute monster on the football field. I can kind of see him being the hybrid 'F' tight end. I see him just blocking the linebackers, blocking the safeties when needed, but also just dominating in the pass game. He's a freak of an athlete. I feel like I really wish he tried out for the NFL...I was hoping to see that happen. I just wanted to see his athleticism translate to the football field because I've seen his high school highlights, the guy's just an absolute beast.

That's high praise coming from one of the NFL's greatest tight ends. A few years ago, James revealed that he had received NFL tryout offers during the NBA's 2011 lockout. He left that path as a what-if in his life.

Would James Have Lasted 20+ Years in the NFL?

Durability is a bit different on the gridiron

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most impressive feats about James' NBA career is that he's been largely healthy and been an All-NBA selection consistently since his 2003 debut. That's tough to accomplish in the NFL for non-kickers, punters, and quarterbacks. Gronkowski is a prime example.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: QB Aaron Rodgers could become the 21st player in NFL history to suit up for at least 20 seasons in 2024. Free agents Andy Lee (P) and Jason Peters (OT) can join him if they get signed.

Assuming that James only played football starting in 2003, at his listed 6'8", 265-pound frame, it's fair to wonder if his longevity would translate. Whether that is at tight end, defensive end, or any other position. Considering the nature of football, probably not, even for someone as freakishly athletic as James.

It would've been a treat to see James on the football field at some point because he probably could've pulled off plays that nobody else could. At the same time, he's in the conversation for the greatest basketball player of all time.

His football potential will just add to his legend as time passes.

