In a move that was refreshing for fans to see, former New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich publicly endorsed the team's recent decision to retain linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Currently an analyst at ESPN, Ninkovich praised the move in a recent interview, calling it "an appreciation thing" (via: ESPN):

It's also an appreciation thing for a player who has performed well. I like what they've done with him and David [Andrews], which is something I'm not sure would have happened prior to this year. It tells the younger guys that if you approach it the right way, like they did, this is what the reward can be.

Ninkovich spent eight years in New England and knows firsthand that appreciation things aren't something the Patriots did under Bill Belichick. The hard-nosed coach was notorious for his frugal spending as general manager of the team.

Now, under the leadership of head coach Jerod Mayo and EVP of player and personnel Eliot Wolf, things seem to have changed.

A New Era in New England

A new regime has changed the way the Patriots front office has handled the offseason

The team extended four core players this offseason in Tavai, center and team captain David Andrews, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as Christian Barmore. The front office didn't stop there, signing both Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne back to deals in free agency as well.

With breakout players like Demario "Pop" Douglas, Christian Gonzalez, and Jabrill Peppers all having contract decisions coming up in the near future, these signings show that the Patriots now want to reward their own.

Historically, the Patriots under Belichick were known for having a stringent approach to player contracts. They prioritized team needs over all else, which often led to a much more business-like atmosphere. These recent moves indicate a shift in this philosophy under its new leaders, where the organization is now more willing to reward and retain key contributors like Tavai.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jahlani Tavai was a do it all LB for the Patriots last year, shining equally as a cover 'backer and as a run stuffer. Tavai finished the campaign as one of just four LBs to record grades of 80+ in both run defense (86.2, T-7th) and coverage (82.7, T-9th). The others were Fred Warner, Demario Davis, and Tyrel Dodson.

Coming off of a season in which he had 110 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles, Tavai proved that he's a cornerstone of the Patriots' defense in 2023. His versatility and relentless motor allowed him to disrupt both the passing and running games.

This impressive performance earned him a 86.6 PFF grade for last season, which ranked fourth among all linebackers. Ninkovich shared his thoughts on the impact that Tavai has on New England's defense:

I love his energy. He plays hard. You need a guy like that who can do multiple things, but also get everyone in the right spots. He's been in this system long enough where he understands his role so well that he can help others... Him and Bent [Ja'Whaun Bentley] having played together for the last three years, that's a good thing to keep that going. I think he has a higher ceiling and that could soon become an undervalued contract.

By extending contracts to core players like Tavai, Andrews, Stevenson, and Barmore, and bringing back Henry as well as Bourne, the Patriots are signaling a new era of appreciation and loyalty.

As they continue to evolve under this new regime, fans can look forward to a team that values its key contributors. This fresh approach not only boosts morale but also could help entice free agents to want to join the team.

