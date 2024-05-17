Highlights Patriots extend David Andrews' contract for $8M, increasing total earnings to about $33M.

Andrews is a veteran valuable to team culture.

Andrews is excited about playing with new rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The New England Patriots will have center David Andrews around for at least another season after signing him to a one-year extension worth $8 million in fully guaranteed money, per ESPN.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, Andrews, who is a seven-time captain for the Pats, was in the final year of his deal and was scheduled to earn a base salary of $4.5 million.

Now, he'll earn $12 million over the next seasons and has the ability to increase that to $13 million through incentives. According to Spotrac, Andrews, following this contract, will have made more than $33 million in career earnings despite humble beginnings.

A Look Back At Andrews' Career

David Andrews was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia

Andrews is 31 years old and is among the oldest centers in the league. However, his teammates, like quarterback Jacoby Brissett, understand how important he is to the team:

He's a staple in the Patriot Way. When I think about the culture, he is that. He's a worker and a guy that has fought throughout his career to get to where he is now. I think a lot of players on our team can look up to him.

Andrews made the team in 2015 after he went undrafted out of Georgia. He was worked out personally by former head coach Bill Belichick.

During his time at Georgia, he was Second-team All-SEC in 2014. He played 50 games in college and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy for the nation's top center.

During his time with the Patriots, he's won two Super Bowl titles (51 and 53) and has played in 120 games, starting 118 of them. He's also played in a dozen playoff games, starting 10 of them. He was also named as part of the New England Patriots All-2010s team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per Pro Football Focus, Andrews has allowed 18 sacks since 2015 across 4,987 pass blocking snaps.

Andrews has seen the highs and lows of the organization, including the 4-13 season in 2023. He wasn't shy about sharing his feelings on that lost season with the media:

It was a long year and a lot to take in, with the new change [in coaches from Belichick to Jerod Mayo]. It's not about loving the game; I'll be 65 and still loving the game. It was just making sure I can still do all the things I need to do to prepare and be ready to go on Sunday. I got away, spent time with my family, and that desire was still down in there.

Now, the Patriots have a new rookie quarterback in Drake Maye. They drafted him at No. 3 overall and Andrews is excited about playing with him.

I was very excited to be part of something new, a change, and hopefully trying to figure it out and start something good.

The connection between Maye and the man snapping him the ball in Andrews will clearly be a crucial facet of this team returning to contention and glory sooner rather than later.

