New England has experienced significant changes this offseason in an effort to get back to winning ways.

Retaining key defensive players like Dugger is crucial to re-establishing success and maintaining competitiveness.

It took some time, but the New England Patriots finally landed their man.

On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Eric Edholm reported the Patriots agreed to a four-year contract with safety Kyle Dugger. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the terms, stating the deal was worth $58 million, contained a maximum value of $66 million, and included $32.5 million in guarantees.

Dugger, GIVEMESPORT's third-best free agent safety, was almost assuredly going to be playing for New England in 2024 whether he received an extension or not. In early March, the team utilized the transition tag on him, giving them the ability to match any outside offers sent his way. Now, he'll be with the team through the 2027 campaign.

New England Is Getting Back To Basics

The new regime is trying to re-establish the winning culture

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have struggled to adapt to life without Tom Brady, making the postseason just once (2021) and failing to win the AFC East a single time the past four seasons. Owner Robert Kraft's big offseason changes, such as parting with Bill Belichick and trading Mac Jones, were made in hopes of reviving their winning ways under new leadership.

Kyle Dugger 2023 Stats Stat Dugger Games Played 17 Combined Tackles 109 INTs 2 Sacks 1.5 Passer Rating Allowed 82.7 Completion % allowed 68.8%

Having lived and learned through the Patriot Way his entire career, new head coach Jerod Mayo recognizes recreating something akin to Brady and Belichick's success - or Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' - will be an arduous task. He also knows he needs to implement the winning culture that permeated the franchise before Brady's departure.

Despite the loss of longtime stalwart Devin McCourty, the Patriots' defense remained one of the league's better units in 2023, ranking seventh in yards allowed and 15th in points allowed. Retaining veterans who contributed to that success, such as Dugger, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and outside linebacker Josh Uche, is paramount toward getting the culture re-established and winning at a higher clip sooner than later.

