Another New England legend has left the building.

After saying goodbye to Tom Brady in 2020 and Bill Belichick last month, the exodus continued on Tuesday as the New England Patriots' longest-tenured player announced his retirement.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater, a Patriot since 2008, announced that he would be stepping away from the game after 16 NFL seasons.

Slater was one of the most important leaders for the Patriots throughout his tenure and won three Super Bowls during his time with the team. He was named the Bart Starr Award Winner (for character) in 2017 and the Art Rooney Award Winner (for sportsmanship) in 2021.

Matthew Slater was the greatest special teamer in NFL history

Does he have a case for the Hall of Fame?

Slater was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft as a wide receiver. And while he would be listed at the position, he would only catch one pass (for 46 yards) during his career. He also added two rushing attempts for 11 yards.

The Patriots great did his best work on special teams, and was generally acknowledged as the best special teamer in the game for a large chunk of his career. He would make ten Pro Bowls during his time in Foxborough and was also named a First-Team All-Pro five times and a Second Team All-Pro three times.

As the captain of a multi-time Super Bowl winner and an eight-time All-Pro, Slater has the bonafides to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall, though, has been slow to induct even the very best special teamers.

Steve Tasker, who has a track record similar to Slater's, has yet to be inducted. However, return specialist Devin Hester's 2024 induction could open the floodgates for specialists like Slater to make their case to the committee.

Former coach Bill Belichick lauded Slater to ESPN's Adam Schefter, saying in part:

Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive. He is a once-in-a-lifetime person and the best core special teams player in NFL history.

