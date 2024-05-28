Highlights Some teams slowly develop their rookie quarterbacks for long-term success.

Having veteran Jacoby Brissett on the roster allows Drake Maye to learn and grow this season.

Learning from past successes, teams like Green Bay suggest a patient approach to rookie QB development.

It has become the norm for teams to want to start their rookie quarterbacks immediately. The Chicago Bears for example, have already announced that Caleb Williams will be their day-one starter. But that isn't the case with all teams. The New England Patriots, for instance, may take their time with Drake Maye. During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf told Kay Adams:

I think those will be some important conversations for us to have. Right now, it's Jacoby Brissett. He's taking the first reps, and we're excited about what he's shown not only off the field but on the field with his throwing ability. Drake Maye, let's be honest, we've had him for three weeks now.

A record six quarterbacks were taken in this year's draft's first 12 picks. Michael Penix Jr. is likely to sit this year in Atlanta, while Jayden Daniels is likely to be the starter for the Commanders. J.J. McCarthy will battle Sam Darnold for the Minnesota Vikings' job, and Bo Nix will contend with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham in Denver.

Related 'That Sponge Mentality': Patriots HC Loves Drake Maye's Willingness To Learn New England's new coach has been impressed with the way his first-round rookie has ingratiated himself in the locker room.

The Patriots Have a Reliable Veteran in Jacoby Brissett

Maye was considered to be a bit more raw than other signal callers in the draft

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye was seen by some as a polarizing prospect. The former North Carolina quarterback has elite size and incredible arm strength, but he may not be as finished as Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels. New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo noted this when asked about Maye's rookie training camp performance, telling reporters:

Look, he has a lot to work on. A lot to work on. But I have no doubt that he will put the time in. You didn't see him out here yesterday, but he was here all night trying to get on the same page as everyone else.

The Patriots were prepared to break in a rookie quarterback this season slowly. This spring, New England signed solid veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal. Originally drafted by the Patriots, Brissett has often been a part-time starter in his career and offers upside while Maye develops.

There is strong evidence that giving a rookie quarterback time to develop could be very beneficial in the long run. The Green Bay Packers had Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love sit for a couple of years before becoming the starter, and both turned into franchise quarterbacks. Interestingly, Wolf worked with the Packers from 2004-2017.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Patriots will be open the season with their fifth different starting quarterback since Tom Brady left the team in 2020.

Maye recently signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, for a contract worth $36.6 million over four years, with a $23.5 million signing bonus. With the Patriots seemingly in rebuild mode, and not expected to contend for a playoff spot, there's really no rush to put Maye under center and the patient approach may very well be the correct one.

Source: Up & Adams

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.