Highlights The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New England is resetting in every way following the departure of Bill Belichick.

Jacksonville gets a much-needed upgrade at backup QB who could help them make the playoffs.

The New England Patriots have officially hit the reset button on their first attempt at success post-Tom Brady.

On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for what's believed to be a sixth-round draft pick. The trade is pending Jones' passing of a physical and cannot officially occur until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Jones, the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, compiled an 18-24 record in three seasons with New England.

Patriots building a new foundation

They've not had much success without Tom Brady

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody is surprised New England has taken a step back since Tom Brady's departure in 2020. However, the stark contrast between their last two years and their first without the GOAT under center is startling.

In his first professional campaign, Jones made the Pro Bowl and nearly won Offensive Rookie of the Year. He failed to build on that success, though, continuously crumbling inside the offensive system of paper mache the Patriots tried crafting around him once former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the organization.

Mac Jones Career Numbers Stat 2021 2022 2023 Comp. Pct. 67.6% 65.2% 64.9% Passing Yards 3,801 2,997 2,120 Touchdown Passes 22 14 10 Interceptions 13 11 12 Yards Per Attempt 7.3 6.8 6.1 Record 10-7 6-8 2-9

The lack of improvement isn't entirely on Jones, who had to deal with Matt Patricia as an offensive coordinator, among other things, following his rookie year. The way in which he handled the ever-evolving environment around him in Foxborough, though, on top of his decrease in production, led New England to head in another direction around new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Jacksonville raises its floor

Injuries derailed a once-promising 2023 season

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

After defeating the Houston Texans in Week 12 this past season, the Jaguars had a 99% chance at making the NFL playoffs. Instead of easily qualifying over the next few weeks, Jacksonville was torn apart by injuries - most notably to Trevor Lawrence - over the last third of the year and failed to clinch a postseason spot. Lawrence sat out just one game but was clearly hobbled as he fought through his ailments.

Through the lens of hindsight, the Jags would likely have made a playoff push if Lawrence could have taken a couple of weeks to heal. But with only C.J. Beathard as a reserve and a tough end-of-season slate, Jacksonville didn't have the luxury of letting him get healthy.

Now that Jones is in the fold, the Jaguars have someone with a proven track record, when in a stable situation, that can effectively fill in for Lawrence on a short-term basis if necessary. The upgrade may have allowed them to earn a playoff bid a year ago and could end up being the reason they return to the playoffs in 2024.