Highlights The Patriots enter uncharted waters without Bill Belichick or Tom Brady in New England.

Drake Maye was selected from the University of North Carolina to be the new franchise quarterback.

Jacoby Brissett is the QB1 for now, but Maye has a path to surpassing him in the coming weeks.

With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick no longer in New England, the Patriots will be ushering in a new era in 2024. The front office opted to stay in-house with their head coaching hire, replacing Belichick with former linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

In this year's draft, the Patriots also drafted the quarterback who they hope will be the future of the franchise. New England selected former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick.

To this point, Mayo has indicated that Maye will not begin the year as New England's starter, despite his draft pedigree. Instead, Jacoby Brissett has the lead in the QB battle (via NBC Sports):

Coming out of the spring, I don’t think there’s any doubt — Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time... I think it’s clear that Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy we have. He’s played a lot of football.

Brissett may have the edge at this point, but there are still six weeks of practice and preseason games for Maye to prove his worth. What does he need to do to unseat Brissett and earn the starting role?

Continue to Perform in Preseason Activities

Maye has looked good in practice thus far, but must keep it up

Maye's current position on the depth chart has more to do with his lack of experience than his performance on the field. According to teammates, coaches, and beat reporters, the rookie has actually impressed during offseason activities.

Maye has been making it a point to develop a relationship with New England's wide receivers. Specifically, fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk. They have developed a routine of getting in extra reps after practice, regularly staying until they are the last players to leave the field.

If Maye continues to develop good habits and show progress during training camp practices, he will have a chance to challenge Brissett before Week 1 rolls around. As the offseason progresses, Maye will have to blow Brissett out of the water with his elite traits.

Elite Arm Talent and Strength

Maye is a gifted quarterback and must put it on display

Maye clearly displayed some intriguing qualities at North Carolina that led to his high-end draft capital. Most scouts and draft analysts raved about his arm talent (via PFF):

Maye possesses an elite arm that allows him to get the ball to his desired target despite not being in the best throwing position. Arm strength isn’t all about how far one can throw the ball, as the velocity that they throw with is just as important. Maye has that velocity that allows him to fit the ball into tight windows.

Delivering passes while on the move or under pressure was common for Maye throughout his career as a Tarheel. He seemed to pull off a highlight reel, NFL-caliber pass each game at UNC.

It's not all positive with Maye. Two quarterbacks were drafted ahead of him for a reason. He has often been knocked for poor footwork and trying to "do too much" on certain plays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake Maye posted an adjusted completion percentage of 75.1 percent last year, 25th among FBS quarterbacks. His pedestrian completion percentage is often attributed to his poor footwork.

No prospect enters the league without flaws and this holds true for Maye. But his strengths certainly outweigh his weaknesses, and his presence in New England's starting lineup will likely benefit the offense as a whole.

Maye's only path to surpassing Brissett on the depth chart before the regular season begins is by putting on a show in the final six weeks of the offseason. This is entirely possible considering he possesses many show-stopping traits that Brissett does not.

The final decision will ultimately come down to Mayo and the rest of the coaching staff. They've already said Maye will get "a fair shot" to win the job, so all he can do at this point is continue to put in good reps and flash the talent that made him a top-three pick in the draft.

