Some readers may be too young to remember it at this point, but there was a real dark age for Kobe Bryant and his career with the L.A. Lakers . In an alternate universe, Bryant may not have been a Laker for life.

The story of how dominant the duo of Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were is well known to most. The two managed to three-peat together, dominating the early 2000s. Then, the breakup happened.

Bryant and O'Neal both had massive egos. They butted heads, and it turned so vicious that the Lakers were forced to choose between the two superstar players. Bryant admitted that after the 2004 NBA Finals that he was eyeing homes in the Windy City, in anticipation of potentially joining the Chicago Bulls .

However, after O'Neal requested a trade away from the Lakers, Bryant stayed put. Los Angeles ended up dealing Shaq to the Miami Heat .

Shaq managed to find success with the Heat and his new running mate, Dwyane Wade . The duo managed to win a championship together back in 2006 off the back of an otherworldly NBA Finals performance from the young Wade.

O'Neal had proven that he was capable of winning without Bryant. The pressure firmly shifted onto the superstar player who the Lakers decided to keep.

The problem for Bryant was the surrounding team. Despite Bryant averaging some otherworldly scoring numbers during his prime, there was not much team success to speak of.

On February 1st, 2008, the Lakers finally found a way to lessen the overwhelming load that Bryant was carrying. They struck a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to bring Pau Gasol to Los Angeles.

Pau Gasol to the Lakers – Trade Details Memphis received Los Angeles received Kwame Brown Pau Gasol Javaris Crittenton Aaron McKie Draft rights to Marc Gasol 2010 Second-Round Pick 2008 First-Round Pick 2010 First-Round Pick

After failing to make the NBA Playoffs in the 2004-05 season and being a first-round exit in the two years that followed, the Lakers were back.

Lakers Go Back-To-Back

The addition of Gasol revitalized the Lakers

The addition of Gasol gave Bryant a championship-caliber running mate. The trade was supposed to put the Lakers back into the mix for a championship and that is exactly what happened.

In Gasol's first season in Los Angeles, the Lakers managed to go back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2004 playoffs, which caused them to fall apart in the first place. Unfortunately for them, 2008 was not their year.

The Lakers lost the 2008 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics in six games. Kevin Garnett got his famous, "Anything is Possible," soundbite out of it.

2009 was a different story. The Lakers made it back to the NBA Finals to face an Orlando Magic team led by future Laker Dwight Howard . This time, they delivered. The Lakers beat the Magic in five games to help win Bryant his first championship since splitting up with O'Neal.

Pau Gasol – 2009 and 2010 Playoff Runs Category 2009 2010 PPG 18.3 19.6 RPG 10.8 11.1 BPG 2.0 2.1 FG% 58.0 53.9 TS% 62.2 59.9 WS 4.3 4.3

Gasol was tremendous throughout the 2009 NBA Playoffs, giving Bryant exactly what he needed out of a co-star. He then turned around and was brilliant yet again when the Lakers went back-to-back in 2010.

The Spaniard led the 2010 playoffs in win shares, outperforming Bryant in the category by a fair bit. Gasol's 4.3 win shares for the 2010 postseason outdid Bryant's 3.6. Gasol also led the postseason in offensive win shares.

Bryant was obviously the best player on the team, and he has the Finals MVPs from both runs to prove it. However, the point being made is to simply highlight the immense value that Gasol brought to the Lakers. Los Angeles got everything the team could have wanted out of this trade.

Grizzlies Keep It In The Family

Memphis managed to replace one Gasol with the other very effectively

This trade could have been a disaster for the Grizzlies had it not been for one crucial component: Marc Gasol . The other Gasol brother turned out to be a star in his own right. As a second-round pick, Marc was the best-kept secret of the 2007 NBA Draft.

Marc Gasol – Stats with the Grizzlies Category Stat PPG 15.2 RPG 7.7 APG 3.4 SPG 0.9 BPG 1.4 FG% 48.4 3P% 34.4 TS% 55.6 WS 77.4

Marc locked up multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections with the Grizzlies. He was the defensive anchor for the Grit and Grind era in Grizzlies' team history. It culminated in a very odd Defensive Player of the Year award for the younger Gasol brother.

Nonetheless, Gasol was easily one of the most underrated stars of the 2010s during his time in Memphis. The trio of him, Zach Randolph, and Mike Conley were not quite a championship-level team, but they were a perennial playoff contender and a tough out every year.

The Grizzlies would eventually turn Gasol into Jonas Valanciunas , C.J. Miles, Delon Wright , and a second-round pick when they traded him to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Hindsight Views The Trade As A Win-Win

The Lakers made out better, but the Grizzlies look good too

When revisiting this trade, both parties here did pretty well. The Lakers and the Grizzlies both went on to have success after the deal, resulting in a trade that was originally considered lopsided turning into an easy win-win.

When it comes to both teams, the Lakers are obviously the bigger winner. This deal directly led to multiple championships for them.

However, the Grizzlies entered the most successful era of their franchise history with Marc helping lead the team.

Grizzlies' Best Finishes with Marc Gasol Year Record Playoff Result 2012-13 56-26 Lost in WCF 2014-15 55-27 Lost in WC Semis 2010-11 46-36 Lost in WC Semis 2011-12 41-25 Lost in WC First Round 2013-14 50-32 Lost in WC First Round

2012-13 remains the Grizzlies' best season in franchise history. They made it to their first and only Western Conference Finals appearance in team history. Given that the Grizzlies are a relatively young franchise, that was a major feat for them.

All-in-all, both Gasol brothers had a major impact on their new teams after the trade. If one were to reduce the trade to grades, the Lakers get an A+ while the Grizzlies walk away with an A.

