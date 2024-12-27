A pro boxer once linked to Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, a Misfits fighter called Paul Bamba, died on Friday, the 27th of December, aged 35, per multiple reports.

A New York cruiserweight from Puerto Rico, Bamba fought 22 times since 2021, and, after a succession of boxing fights in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, began to crossover into American boxing more consistently in 2024. He fought 14 times this year, including three consecutive fights in the US in which he defeated Francisco Cordero, Santander Silgado Gelez, and Rogelio Medina Luna all be finish.

His most recent bout, the sixth-round stoppage win over Luna in Carteret, New Jersey, on Saturday, the 21st of December, was his last.

Paul Bamba's Death Was Confirmed Friday

The fighter was linked with Tommy Fury & Jake Paul

The boxer was signed to Ne-Yo's management company and the renowned singer, together with Bamba's family, issued a joint statement to confirm the fighter's passing.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives."

More to follow…