Paul Gascoigne may be an England legend, but even he couldn't pass up the opportunity to get a signed shirt from a current Three Lions player. Regarded as one of the most talented footballers England has ever produced, Gazza was a key figure in the national team throughout the 1990s, securing 57 senior caps.

Whether it was his off-field antics that grabbed attention or his iconic volley against Scotland at Euro 1996, which gave rise to the famous 'dentist chair celebration,' Paul Gascoigne is a name everyone recognises. Wayne Rooney has previously described him as the best English footballer of all time - a conclusion that more than a few other England fans would concur with.

If you were to offer any current Three Lions player a signed shirt from him, they’d likely accept without hesitation. However, this admiration is mutual, as there’s one current star whom Gazza has asked for a shirt— a player he insinuates is currently England's best, echoing Rooney’s previous labelling, as the current generation of stars gears up for the Thomas Tuchel era.

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

Gascoigne Asked for Phil Foden's shirt

Man City star left biggest impression on Gazza

Manchester City’s boyhood poster boy and last season’s PFA Player of the Season, Phil Foden, has always openly expressed his admiration for Gascoigne. The naturally-gifted, transfixing attacking midfielder shares many similarities in style with his predecessor, and he confirmed his deep admiration when he sported Gazza’s iconic Euro 96 hairstyle during the delayed Euro 2020, where England fell short in the final against Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

So, to hear the appreciation for one another is mutual will no doubt go down a treat for the 24-year-old. Rating him above the likes of Cole Pamer, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and Champions League-winning Real Madrid Galactico, Jude Bellingham, Gascoigne told The Metro: "I really like Jack Grealish, because of the fact that if he lost the ball a couple of times, he still wants the ball. He doesn’t go hiding.

"But I watched Phil Foden not long ago. He was s*** hot. He was unbelievable. What a player and that last England game, I couldn’t resist it. I just went into the changing room and asked Foden to give us a shirt. He signed it for my agent’s son. "He’s been unbelievable at Man City and is one of the players they rely on to produce. Sometimes that’s not good for him, because he’s such a young kid as well. He’s only young and he’s got kids."

Gazza continued by waxing lyrical about the current state of the England squad. "Looking at the England squad, you’ve got Bellingham, Grealish, Rashford. They’ve got a really strong squad," he added. "But Foden, they always say people with left foot in football are always going to be brilliant. But I really like Foden, he’s quality and he’s got a good engine on him."

Related Wayne Rooney Names England's Best Player Rooney snubbed both Bellingham and Kane when naming Foden as England's best player, showering the latter in praise.

At just 24 years old, Foden has already earned 43 caps for England and won an impressive six Premier League titles, including one as part of a treble that saw him claim the FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022-23 season. However, he struggled to replicate his Premier League form, with 19 goals and eight assists last season, and put it into a world-class Euro 2024 campaign, failing to register any goal contributions under Gareth Southgate.

This season has seen a continuation of that downward trend, with the Englishman managing no more than two goal involvements after 14 games, as Pep Guardiola’s side endures a difficult spell, winning just once in their last six matches across all competitions. Nevertheless, there remains a strong belief that Foden’s star will shine brightly again soon - just as his idol would have wanted.