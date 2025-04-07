The history of the England national team is filled with What If's.

The penalty shoot-out curse, the tactical inadequacies of the Golden Generation, and constant rotten luck with injuries to key players have left Three Lions fans in a constant state of wondering what might have been in recent decades, while Diego Maradona's Hand of God goal for Argentina, Frank Lampard's ghost goal that never was against Germany, and harsh sending-offs for David Beckham and Wayne Rooney represent specific moments of pure misfortune that oblige rumination about alternative outcomes.

But one of the bigger What If's surrounds England's 1998 World Cup campaign. Crossing between eras of the soon-to-come Golden Generation and the players who helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals of Italia 1990 and Euro 1996, the squad included future England legends like David Beckham, Michael Owen and Rio Ferdinand, but also established greats like David Seaman, Paul Ince, Teddy Sheringham and Tony Adams.

What's more, it was lead by a young, forward-thinking manager with new ideas in Glenn Hoddle, himself a symbol of England's untapped potential and tactical ignorance as an incredibly creative, under-utilised attacking midfielder during his own Three Lions playing career. But Hoddle wasn't afraid of bold decisions, and one of his boldest was excluding Paul Gascoigne from his World Cup squad.

What Happened in Glenn Hoddle and Paul Gascoigne's Infamous Meeting

Gazza erupted after being dropped from the squad

Much like Hoddle, Gazza was unusually flamboyant in style for an English midfielder. But unlike Hoddle, he had been given the platform to thrive within the national team and often delivered for England on the biggest stage. He was their driving force at Italia 1990 and scored one of England's most iconic goals at Euro 96.

But while Hoddle was launching his own cultural revolution within the England camp, which included Faith Healers, superstitions, and unconventional injections to boost players' energy, Gazza was still prone to bouts of alcoholism and partying. And when images of the then-Rangers midfielder eating a kebab late at night with DJ Chris Evans were put across the tabloids a week before Hoddle was due to announce his squad, the England manager decided not to include Gascoigne.

The meeting which transpired as a consequence - when Hoddle informed Gascogine that he wasn't included on the plane to France for the 1998 World Cup - remains notorious. In the Newcastle legend's own words, he went 'berserk'.

"I completely lost it. I went mad, berserk. I lost my rag big time. I was shouting and swearing. I couldn't believe the injustice of it. I was swearing. Everything came out. I let go of all the emotion building up inside me, I was so hurt. I gashed my knee as I kicked the door, I was crying and out of control. I didn't want to talk to anybody and I didn't want to listen to what Glenn had to say. There is nothing he could say. I wanted to be part of England's World Cup glory but he has destroyed my biggest dream."

Other players such as Ian Wright have given their accounts of the scene, too.

"I was in next, I thought Glenn was calling me in to tell me that he’s not taking me for some reason but he called me in to tell me that he was and what he wanted me to do. I remember when I went in and we were actually talking about me being in the squad while cleaning the room up and fixing the mattress. Me and the gaffer were talking about what he needed from me and Michael [Owen] all the time while we were tidying the room up – things had been smashed to bits. I was embarrassed because I was thinking about how the gaffer had to deal with Gazza going mad in the room. I just naturally went in and started helping tidy stuff up."

Paul Merson, who made the England squad ahead of Gazza, told a similar tale.

"When I went in there, Glenn was white, it looked like he had seen a ghost. The hotel room was smashed to pieces, there were chairs everywhere, lights everywhere."

Related 10 Most Naturally Gifted English Players in Football History [Ranked] From Wayne Rooney to Matt Le Tissier - these England icons never had to rely on strong physical attributes to become greats of the game.

Opinions Remain Split on Whether Gascogine Should've Been I