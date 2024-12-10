Paul Gascoigne is without a doubt one of the greatest English footballers of all time. The former Tottenham and Everton midfielder was a joy to behold at his best, with many top players calling him their biggest idol.

However, every player's favourite footballer also has a favourite player. This is the case with the 57-cap England international, who named a former Manchester United hero as the player he looked up to during his playing days.

That man was Bryan Robson, who represented the Red Devils from 1981 to 1994 and won the Premier League twice as captain. The relentless midfielder was named as part of Gascoigne's all-time England XI on Sky Sports' 'The Fantasy Football Club' show.

Paul Gascoigne on Bryan Robson

He has a rather bizarre nickname for his ex-teammate

Among names such as David Seaman, Gary Lineker and Chris Waddle, Robson was the standout player in Gazza's eyes, singling him out as his 'favourite'. The Gateshead-born icon stated:

"My favourite player of all time. I actually call him 'dog poo' because he is everywhere. I had the chance to play against him when I was 17. I always remember when he used to play for West Brom and he had that curly daft hair and I remember him running from box-to-box, and he scored a header from about 18 yards out."

The pair could have been teammates had Gascoigne not rejected Manchester United's offer in the 1980s. However, the duo did take to the field together on the international stage, and Gascoigne explained the advice Robson gave him:

"For someone to come back from three broken legs and still play the way he played was phenomenal... captain of England. When I played for England, he said 'Listen Gazza, you can't tackle'. I said 'I can', and he said: 'Well, why have you had three operations already then?' He said: 'Right, any tackles or challenges in the air, you leave them to me. I will take the cuts and bruises, but when I give you the ball, make sure you do something with it'."

There is evidently a huge amount of respect between the English legends, as Gazza continued: "For that to come from an England captain after what he achieved for England himself was just unbelievable. The guy was phenomenal and everyone looked up to him as a player, a great bloke. He is a one-off."

Why Gascoigne Turned Down Man Utd

The midfielder joined Spurs instead

He even cited Robson's brilliance in the engine room as one of the factors in his choice to turn down a move to Old Trafford: "He was one of the reasons I didn't sign for Manchester United. Fergie had (Neil) Webb and Bryan Robson. Where would I have fitted in? One of the greatest players of all time, for me. If I'd had end-to-end stuff like him, I like to think I'd have been even better."

Gascoigne has previously gone on record to state the reasons for his decision to join Tottenham instead of Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United. The financial incentives on offer were ultimately too good to turn down, although it would've been incredible to see a Gascoigne-Robson partnership in the famous red shirt.

