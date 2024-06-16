Highlights Paul Gascoigne famously turned down Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United in the 1980s.

The midfielder opted to join Tottenham instead of the Old Trafford club, a decision he stands by.

Gazza played for Newcastle, Spurs, Lazio, Rangers and Everton before finally retiring in 2004.

For many of football's most iconic talents and personalities, the opportunity to ply your trade under the legendary tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson would be too tantalizing a prospect to turn down. The retired Scotsman led Manchester United to a prestigious trophy haul, including a famous treble, on his way to establishing the Red Devils as one of the biggest clubs on the planet, and himself as potentially the greatest ever to step into a dugout.

However, one of England's most talented players of all time turned down that opportunity in 1988, but instead opted to move to the south to join Tottenham. That man was the perennially flamboyant Paul Gascoigne. Known for his entertaining off-field character and his mercurial talent on-field, 'Gazza' had the opportunity to join the Red Devils and play with the likes of Eric Cantona and Ryan Giggs, but instead sought a move to White Hart Lane.

When quizzed about the choice to join Spurs over Manchester United on 'The Rest is Football' podcast by fellow Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Gascoigne left hosts Micah Richards, Gary Lineker and Shearer in stitches with his response.

Paul Gascoigne Chooses Spurs over Manchester United

Gazza discussed turning down the Old Trafford club

When Gascoigne was asked if he thought he would fit in well at Old Trafford, the 57-year-old delivered a hilarious response.

"Gazza, what idiot turns down Man United?" Shearer, who himself once also turned away from a move there, asked during an interview on the podcast. Gascoigne responded:

"People always say would it have been different if I had signed for Man United? Would he have kept us [me] under control? Well, Eric Cantona two-footed somebody in the neck in the stands. Wayne Rooney went with a granny. And Ryan Giggs went with his brother's wife... So I might have fitted in!"

Shearer, Lineker and Richards burst into a chorus of uncontrollable laughter at Gascoigne's humorous remarks.

Lineker noted: "Ah Micah's on the floor! Where are you, Micah? You still around?"

The camera then cut to Richards' feed, with the former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender falling to the floor out of shot as he laughed at Gascoigne's comments.

Lineker continued: "You've got a point Gazza. It's a good point. I mean I must say I get that all the time. I always hear that they say: 'Ah Gazza would have been fine under Sir Alex Ferguson'.

"I think you'd have been just as good."

Paul Gascoigne's Career

The attacker was one of the most talented English players ever

Those lucky enough to have witnessed Paul Gascoigne's prime career will have been left amazed time and time again. The Gateshead-born attacking midfielder was filled to the brim with attacking talent, intent and creativity, with his stunning goal against Scotland at EURO 96 being heralded as one of the very best in the competition's history, nonchalantly flicking a clipped ball into his feet at the box's edge over the head of the bewildered Colin Hendry with his left foot, before blasting a right-footed effort beyond the helpless Andy Goram on the volley, thus securing a 2-0 victory.

The celebration afterward was testament to the ever-entertainer that Gascoigne was, flailing to the ground, arms aloft, with his teammates blasting his joy-etched face with water from a nearby bottle. The celebration also gave a prequel to the issues that would plague Gascoigne's later life away from the sport he loved, with it mocking a photograph of himself having alcoholic drinks poured into his mouth whilst sitting in a similar position on a night out.

Paul Gascoigne career stats Club appearances 468 England caps 57 Trophies 7 Goals 120

His career beforehand, however, was marvelous. The star turned out for clubs such as the aforementioned Newcastle and Tottenham as well as in Scotland for Glasgow giants Rangers. The Englishman's incredibly deep box of tricks and talent was something to behold, with many describing him as the most talented player that England has ever produced.

After breaking into the Newcastle first-team at the age of 18, Gascoigne bagged nine goals in 35 appearances during his breakthrough campaign in 1986. Two years later, after two more successful years at Newcastle and an impressive debut campaign with Tottenham, he would pull on an England shirt for the first time, an occasion that would repeat itself a further 56 instances.

While his life off the pitch may have impacted his later playing years and his life thereafter, there can be little doubt that Paul Gascoigne is one of England's most iconic and talented players, leaving little wonder as to why Alex Ferguson dreamed of having him ply his trade at Old Trafford.

