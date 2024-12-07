Key Takeaways Sir Alex Ferguson was known for his no-nonsense 'hairdryer treatment' throughout his career.

If there is one manager who was not to be messed with during their career, it was, without a shadow of a doubt, Sir Alex Ferguson. The legendary Scot remains one of the greatest coaches in all of sport, having achieved incredible success with both Aberdeen and, more famously, Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier League titles, two European Cups, and a whole host of other domestic honours.

Ferguson was known for his no-nonsense approach. When angry or provoked, he was never afraid to bring players down a peg or two with his 'hairdryer treatment.' Some of his biggest stars were on the receiving end of verbal lashings, with Wayne Rooney, Patrice Evra, and David Beckham all having been public about their experiences in the past.

It wasn’t just those who played under the 82-year-old who received this treatment, though. Even the greatest to ever oppose Ferguson wasn’t safe from the hairdryer, as iconic England midfielder Paul Gascoigne found out after he turned down the chance to work under the Scotsman at Old Trafford.

Gascoigne Reveals Ferguson Hairdryer Moment

The midfielder turned down a move to Old Trafford during his career

Ferguson has not been shy about wishing he had the chance to manage Gascoigne during his time in charge at United, admitting to Gary Neville that the creative genius was one that got away. Even still, the former Tottenham and Newcastle man felt the wrath of Sir Alex as a reminder of what could have been. Speaking to Card Player, Gascoigne said:

"I went to see Fergie. I was brave enough to go and see him after not signing for him. His hairdryer is actually in his office, unbelievably. "I was at a Manchester United game two years ago or something, and I’m just sitting at the side of my agent, and a guy came up to me and told me Fergie wants to see me in his office. Honestly, I was nervous. So I went in to see him and I honestly just looked at him and the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. He said ‘you still should have f*****g signed for me!’"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gascoigne made 12 appearances against Manchester United during his career, winning four and scoring once.

While the exchange was likely in jest, it shows the level of respect that both men have for one another. Ferguson sat down to discuss how he believes he could've helped Gascoigne both on and off the pitch in an interview for the Manchester United podcast in 2021.

"In reality, you have to say, there's only one that always comes to my mind and that's Gascoigne," the former manager revealed when asked if there were any players he regretted missing out on. "He was absolutely fantastic. I think if we'd have got him, he would have had a great career, I really do. I'm not saying he didn't have a good career but he would have had a better career with us."

"We had Geordies in our squad like Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce plus Bobby Charlton. Sir Bobby would have been a fantastic mentor to him because he's such a fantastic man.

"He promised to sign for us and I went on holiday. I got a phone call from the front desk from Martin Edwards saying he'd signed for Tottenham. He signed for Tottenham because they bought his mother a house for £80,000."

Paul Gascoigne's Playing Career

The midfielder is seen as one of England's finest talents

Gascoigne began his professional career at Newcastle United before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 1988, where his exceptional skill, creativity, and flair earned him widespread acclaim and his only trophy in English football - the 1991 FA Cup. In 1992, he joined Lazio, showcasing his talent in Serie A, widely believed to be the best league in the world at that point. However, a serious injury suffered in the 1993/94 season completely derailed his momentum and saw him miss out on what could've been some of the best years of his career.

A move to Rangers followed, where he won two Scottish Premier League titles and became a fan favourite. Later stints at Middlesbrough, Everton, and other clubs marked the latter stages of his career.

Internationally, Gascoigne earned 57 caps and scored 10 goals for England. His standout performance came during the 1990 FIFA World Cup, where his artistry and emotional display in the semi-finals cemented his place in football folklore. At UEFA Euro 1996, Gascoigne’s sublime goal against Scotland highlighted his brilliance. Despite personal struggles, he remains a beloved icon of the game and one of the greatest Englishman to ever play the game.

Gascoigne's career ordered by appearances Team Games Goals Assists Tottenham 111 33 6 Newcastle 104 24 1 England 57 10 9 Rangers 48 11 2 Lazio 47 6 3 Middlesbrough 45 4 1 Everton 37 1 0 Burnley 6 0 0 Boston United 5 0 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 07/12/2024.