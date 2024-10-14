Former England and Tottenham star Paul Gascoigne has made the outlandish suggestion that Sir Alex Ferguson could return as Manchester United manager, amid mounting speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a Premier League season for the second year running under the Dutchman, prompting many to speculate that he might be the first manager to lose his job this season.

While discussions among the club's hierarchy reportedly took place over the international break, Ten Hag is believed to have retained the club's backing, especially after signing a contract extension in the summer. However, Gascoigne believes a Ferguson return could address one of the key issues with the Old Trafford outfit.

Gascoigne Wants Ferguson in Charge for One Season

The former midfielder believes Ten Hag's players don't respect him

Speaking in an interview with SportsCasting, the mercurial midfielder was asked if he believed Ten Hag could keep his job until the busy Christmas period. In a candid response, the 57-year-old acknowledged the challenges facing the former Ajax manager but expressed curiosity about whether legendary Scot Ferguson could once again turn the tide for the 20-time champions:

"It’s like me as a player, I knew I was good. And it doesn’t matter who I was up against, or replacing, for instance, no problem. To follow Alex Ferguson, a few of them, even Jose Mourinho didn’t last long, David Moyes not for long. "Ten Hag, I feel sorry for him a bit. I’d love Ferguson to take over just for one season and just see what he could do with those players because I think some of them take the p*** out of him (Ten Hag). "You’ve got to give the man a bit of respect and it’s such a massive club, I don’t think some of the players realise who they’re playing for."

As interesting a proposition it would be, there seems next to no chance of it happening, as the 83-year-old claimed immediately following his retirement that he would not return to the hotseat again.

Gascoigne Believes Rashford Wants Out

The winger has struggled to recapture his form from 2022

Gascoigne was also pressed on what he makes of Marcus Rashford's situation at Old Trafford. The winger has been showing more promising signs at times this season, but has been at the whim of his manager's strange substitution policy. As a result, the former Lazio man believes that Rashford is eager for a move away from his boyhood club:

"I love Rashford, I think he’s an unbelievable player but he just doesn’t seem to care. Even when he scores, he doesn’t seem happy about it so there’s something going on there. If that’s the case just move on. You get a couple of players that move on and then they find something different."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has the most goal contributions for Manchester United in all competitions this season (7).

The Euro 96 star also backed the current international to follow in his footsteps and make a move abroad: "He doesn’t seem happy playing in England anyway. And some good clubs will come in for him. Go to Italy, that’ll shake him up. It shook me up a bit."