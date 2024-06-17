Highlights Paul George faces a crucial decision in free agency to re-sign with the Clippers or explore other options like the 76ers.

George's partnership with Kawhi Leonard in LA has fallen short of expectations, sparking rumors of a potential departure.

With a history of injuries behind him, George's healthy season and strong performance could lead to a significant contract offer elsewhere.

Paul George has a huge decision to make as he enters free-agency this off-season – to re-sign with the L.A. Clippers or to test the market? But, with the Philadelphia 76ers lurking in the wings, NBA insider Mark Medina could see the nine-time All-Star moving away from Los Angeles, to somewhere like Philadelphia who has the cap space to bring in another star to pair alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Paul George Conundrum

Clippers reportedly ‘not on same page’ with 9x All-Star

Los Angeles has been home to Paul George for the past five seasons, having signed with his hometown organization in 2019 free-agency, along with two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard , signaling a new era of Clippers basketball.

With many expectations placed upon their stars to bring the Clippers their first championship in franchise history, the George-Leonard era has been largely underwhelming, in which, as a team, they have only reached the Western Conference Finals once, and the conference semi-finals on one other occasion, despite adding James Harden and Russell Westbrook over the last season and a half.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - Stats Together (181 Games) Category Paul George Kawhi Leonard PPG 22.1 24.0 RPG 5.9 6.2 APG 4.3 4.2 SPG 1.4 1.5 FG% 45.9 50.7 3P% 40.8 41.3

Now, the partnership could be over, with George set to hit free-agency this summer, and contract renewal talks with the Clippers hitting a roadblock, with reports that the two parties are ‘not on the same page’. It appears that the 34-year-old wants a max extension, much like his partner Leonard received earlier on in the 2023-24 campaign, who was awarded with a three-year, $152.3 million deal.

Eligible to sign a four-year, $22.1 million extension, it seems that that figure is off the table on the Clippers’ side, and so it would be no surprise if George were to decline his $48.8 million player option in favor of testing the free-agency market, despite the organization thought to be determined to keep him.

If he were to do so, then the Clippers’ off-season plans could be in disarray, with many contending teams around the league surely to be interested in acquiring his services, as well as having the cap space to do so, with the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic just two names that headline a long list of potential suitors, with the Magic in particular propositioned to be a near-perfect fit for both parties.

But it is the Philadelphia 76ers who have emerged as the top candidate for George, with roughly $55.5 million available in cap space this summer, which could rise to $65 million if they renounce the cap holds of their free agents – meaning they can offer George the lucrative max-level contract that he is seeking – while he would be on an Eastern Conference contender spearheaded by the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

This speculation was further fueled by Embiid, who, alongside George, featured on the broadcast booth in a segment at the NBA Finals’ game four, and when discussing Philadelphia going forward, stated that he hoped they could “find a way to get better and add some pieces” before side-eyeing in George’s direction.

George wants to ‘be able to control where he goes’

Medina believes that due to the 34-year-old and the Clippers not being on the same page as it pertains to contract negotiations, he could realistically see George departing from the team in favor of a new challenge, and it just so happens that the Sixers are at, or very close to, the top of the list of potential landing destinations.

The journalist further argues that even if he and the Clippers were to agree on a new deal, that doesn’t necessarily prevent them from trading him, and you only have to cast your mind back to 2018 when they did the same thing to Blake Griffin, in which they dealt him to the Detroit Pistons.

“The Sixers’main priority is to find a wing player that can play alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and they have the cap space to make it work. Now, as far ashow realistic are these options? Paul George isa very realistic option. The Clippers want to keep Paul George, but I think that they're going to try to find the right price tag. They don't want to devote a max deal. I think Paul George also wants to make sure that he has a no-trade clause, because I wouldn’tbe surprised that the Clippers want to re-sign him, with the possible intention of trading him down the line, the same way they did with Blake Griffin during the lob-city era. And,I don't think Paul George wants that because he wants to be able to control where he goes. So Philadelphia is a very significantand realistic possibility."

Healthiest Season in a Clippers Uniform

74 games played this season was his best return since the 2018-19 season when with the Oklahoma City Thunder

It's fair to say that George's tenure in Los Angeles has been one which has brought with it an array of injury concerns, having suited up only 48 times in his first season with the ball club, before following that up with 54 appearances, 31 appearances and 56 appearances in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, respectively.

But, this season, George's injury woes looked all but behind him, having made 74 appearances in the 2023-24 regular season in which he averaged 22.6 points, on 47/41/91 shooting splits, of which his 41.3 percent shooting from behind the arc was a career-high for the 14-year veteran.

Paul George - 2023-24 Regular Season Shooting By Zone Category FGA FG% Restricted Area 2.7 67.0 In the Paint (Non-RA) 2.2 46.6 Mid-Range 3.9 45.3 Corner 3 1.2 43.5 Above the Break 3 6.7 41.0

He also grabbed 5.2 total rebounds, and dished out 3.5 assists - and while that was his lowest mark since the 2017-18 season when with the Oklahoma City Thunder , that figure can also be attributed to the fact that he had two ball-dominant guards in Harden and Westbrook also on the team, who took on the bulk of play-making responsibilities for the team, evidenced by their 8.5 assists and 4.5 assists leading the way for the Clippers.

Having made his name as one of the best two-way players in the Association, this held true again this season, whereby he held his opponents to only 44.6 percent shooting overall when he was the primary defender, 2.6 percent fewer than their 47.2 percent field goal average.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the clutch this season, Paul George scored 76 points on 71.6 TS%.

From three-point range, he held his opponents to 35.1 percent shooting from the field, down 1.5 percent from their 36.6 percent average, while he was even more effective when defending two-pointers, restricting his opponents to 50.5 percent field goal shooting, down from 54.2 percent on their season average.

All in all, this could be 34-year-old George's final opportunity to sign a lucrative contract, and if other teams are willing to offer more than the Clippers, then he may ultimately choose to move on to secure that financial security, despite that meaning he'd have to leave the state in which he grew up in.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.