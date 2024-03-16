Highlights Herbert Jones made an incredible close-out block against Paul George, showcasing his athleticism and defensive tenacity.

Paul George sees similarities between himself and Herbert Jones in terms of defensive instincts and athleticism on the wing.

Jones may not have eye-catching stats, but his hustle and impact go beyond the box score, making him invaluable to the Pelicans' success.

Paul George had a clean look at a top of the arc three-pointer early in the third quarter. Or so he thought. After Kawhi Leonard made the extra pass to give George a supposedly wide open triple, New Orleans Pelicans wing Herbert Jones came flying out of nowhere for a terrific close-out block on the Los Angeles Clippers forward's three-point shot attempt and finished on the other end with an easy two-handed flush.

That's a near-impossible play from Jones. He was still in the restricted area when George was basically ready to launch. This sequence embodies Jones' game very well. Not only did he showcase his insane athleticism by elevating for that impossible spike, he also showed the hustle and defensive tenacity he provides the Pelicans on a nightly basis.

After getting the full Herb Jones experience, George had nothing but respect to show for the 25-year-old's game. In fact, the All-Star forward revealed he sees a lot of himself in the Pelicans' defensive stud.

"Defensive intangibles, his instincts, and just God-given ability to be athletic on the wing. And wants to guard everybody... wants to take the best matchups. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of myself." - Paul George on Herbert Jones, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

George also said he couldn't believe Jones was able to get to his shot and revealed he had never experienced that before in his career.

Jones not only got George on the play, he and his team also had the last laugh as the 40-26 Pelicans took down the 42-24 Clippers, 112-104, to inch closer to Los Angeles in the Western Conference standings. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with a monster 34-point outing.

"Definitely First-Team All-Defense": Willie Green on Herbert Jones

The heart and soul of the Pelicans

Jones finished Friday's game with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. Those numbers may not stand out. But the box score does not do justice to what Jones means to New Orleans — his impact goes way beyond it.

Herbert Jones Defense Stats Category Stat SPG 1.3 BPG 0.9 DRTG 111.9 DFG% 42.3%

It's those hustle sequences like he had against PG13 that showcase his value for New Orleans. After the win, Pelicans head coach Willie Green echoed the same sentiments and emphatically said that Jones should be First-Team All-Defense.

"Herb has been one of our most consistent, steady, and high-character players all season long... To have him on our squad is a true blessing. They just don't make a lot of guys like him... Goes out every game and plays his heart out."

Jones' athletic gifts and defensive intangibles are certainly akin to those of a young PG13 when he first burst onto the scene with the Pacers. He may not be a household name, but Herbert Jones is one of the primary reasons why the Pelicans are surging and peaking at the right time ahead of the 2024 NBA playoffs.