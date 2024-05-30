Highlights Alex Sarr draws comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his potential and style of play.

Atlanta Hawks are the favorite to select Sarr as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Sarr's unique traits and defensive skills make him a promising NBA prospect.

The only thing that can be said with certainty about the 2024 NBA Draft is that the Atlanta Hawks have the No. 1 pick.

Many mock drafts have Alex Sarr as the first pick overall because of his immense potential. Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George is also a big fan of the Frenchman.

Alex Sarr Compared to 2-Time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lofty comparisons call for lofty expectations

Early this week, Sarr was a guest on an episode of 'Podcast P' to discuss his basketball journey. During the episode, George compared the 19-year-old to none other than the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo .

“I like the Giannis comparison, I like the Giannis that is one of your favorite players, because I kind of see a similar play style with the ability to get it off the rim, push and transition, handle it, create. I think he’s like him. Giannis is the prototype of a big man that you play through. So I love that comparison. I think he is a lot similar to how Giannis plays, in the style of Giannis.” - Paul George

Sarr impressed scouts with his size and athleticism. He measured 224 pounds and nearly seven feet tall without shoes. He also registered a 7'4" wingspan and a 9'2" standing reach. Sarr finished the lane agility test in 11.43 seconds and the shuttle run in 3.23 seconds while clocking in at 3.27 seconds on the three-quarter sprint.

Those aren't typical numbers for an elite athlete, let alone a gigantic one.

Sarr initially caught scouts' attention last October during two Las Vegas exhibition games against the NBA's G League Ignite. Since then, he has been consistent from November through March, more so than practically any other top prospect against tougher competition. He's now a strong candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Frenchman Likely to Become an Atlanta Hawk

It could be consecutive years a French prospect goes No. 1 overall

Alex Sarr only averaged 9.4 points on 51.6 percent shooting this season while playing for the Perth Wildcats in the NBL this past season, but his defensive potential and readiness for the NBA put him above the rest of the pack ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. He blocked 1.5 shots and snatched 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Unless the Hawks go in a completely different direction, they are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick to pair the Frenchman with star point guard Trae Young . The Hawks are currently in a tough spot in terms of contention and uncertainty regarding their future.

Their backcourt star pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray didn't work well enough in the second year of their partnership, and the team failed to make it to the playoffs, which earned them a ticket into the lottery and that golden chance to select the No. 1 overall pick.

There aren’t many players with all of Sarr’s traits. Jaren Jackson Jr. just won NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is one of the most versatile defenders in basketball. Sarr could follow a similar trajectory. He’s a perfect fit for the NBA’s current trend toward switch-heavy defensive schemes.

Sarr’s journey in basketball has already spanned continents -- from Europe to North America to Australia -- and the NBA is the next frontier. The coming months will determine what kind of player he’ll be when he arrives on the NBA stage.