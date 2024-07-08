Highlights On a recent episode of Paul George's podcast, he revealed that he was almost sent to the Toronto Raptors instead of the Los Angeles Clippers in the summer of 2019.

After Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals, the original plan involved Leonard re-signing and George being dealt to Toronto through trade.

George shared that he was sent to Los Angeles as a result of the trade offer made to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time.

Nine-time NBA All-Star and recent signee of the Philadelphia 76ers , Paul George , recently released a new episode of his podcast, Podcast P, to discuss everything related to his big decision to join his new team.

During the episode, George revealed other free agency scenarios, telling his audience that he was involved in plenty of decisions that may have altered his career trajectory.

The latest of these scenarios is that George originally would have joined his eventual Los Angeles Clippers teammate, Kawhi Leonard , on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 after Leonard and company won the NBA Finals.

"Me and him were just working on, 'how can we make this happen?'' And I was close to going to Toronto... We were deciding to go to Toronto or the Clippers. Ultimately, the Clippers put a better trade package together that sent me to L.A. But I was close, he was going to re-sign to Toronto, and we were going to go to Toronto."

While both George and Leonard would end up pairing together anyway on the Clippers, it's very interesting to think about what could have been if George was instead dealt to Toronto.

Coming off of an NBA title and his second NBA Finals MVP award, Leonard would have been able to run it back with the team he had been traded to one year earlier, and the team likely would have had a chance to repeat as NBA champions, but it wasn't in the cards thanks to Los Angeles' superb trade offer to the Oklahoma City Thunder .

How the Clippers Stole George and Leonard From the North

Los Angeles put together an offer the Thunder could not refuse

In a potential deal that might have changed the course of recent NBA history, the Raptors reportedly offered the Thunder a trade package centered around two NBA All-Stars in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet , along with plenty of presumable draft capital, in exchange for George and his former teammate and 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook , according to Forbes' Esfandiar Baraheni.

At that time, with George coming off of arguably his best season that saw him place third in MVP voting, Westbrook being named the MVP of the league two years prior, and Leonard coming off of his second NBA title, the Eastern Conference may not have had an answer for Toronto's potential three-headed monster.

Paul George Stats - Oklahoma City Thunder - 2018-19 Category Stat PTS 28.0 STL 2.2 TS% 58.3 DWS 4.9

Of course, the Clippers would completely erase this idea from the minds of the Thunder and their general manager, Sam Presti, who decided that one player with star potential and plenty of first-round draft picks was better than Toronto's offer.

Presti would end up making a great decision by acquiring the eventual runner-up for the 2024 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , as well as the draft selections that would help them round out their core for the future in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren .

With the Thunder coming off of a first-place finish in the West in 2024 and the Raptors getting their post-Siakam and OG Anunoby rebuild underway, it's becoming clearer to see who walked away from the trade negotiations as the real winners—while the Clippers remain as the only team that has nothing to show from their massive deal.

Though George and Leonard still managed to play for the same team for five seasons after the summer of 2019, it's interesting to wonder if George would have a championship ring to his name if the Raptors' offer was accepted.