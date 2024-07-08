Paul George Believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘Was The Best Example of What The MVP Should Be’

Highlights Paul George praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2023-24 season performance.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a top-five player in the NBA and poised for MVP success.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's strong season positions them for future growth and a potential MVP win.

The NBA is an illusive group comprising 500–600 players. These are the best basketball players in the world, and they share the utmost respect for one another. Among the cream of the crop are those that stand above the rest, and although Paul George is one of the best players in the league, he recognized the special season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had in the 2023-24 season.

George took to his notorious 'Podcast P' show, and in a recent episode, discussed how great Gilgeous-Alexander was this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While sharing his thoughts, he revealed just how good he felt the young superstar was.

"He didn't win it, but I thought [Gilgeous-Alexander] was the best example of what the MVP should be. What he did for a team that no one had expectations, especially playing in the West, how hard that is. To be number one and average 30 plus and take that team where took them, I thought it was a no-brainer." - Paul George

George was quite familiar with Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar play as the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder matched up three times, with Oklahoma City taking the season series 2-1.

Although there is no rivalry between these two players, their careers will forever be intertwined due to them being involved in the iconic trade between the Thunder and the Clippers in 2019 for each other. In hindsight, the Thunder are the clear winners of that trade, since the Clippers only made it to one Western Conference Finals in the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era.

This offseason, George left the Clippers for nothing, joining the Philadelphia 76ers, officially closing that tenure with his hometown of Los Angeles, and potentially shutting the championship window that the Clippers had. The Thunder, on the other hand, just reloaded with talent following a 57-25 record by acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Although Gilgeous-Alexander didn't win MVP last season, he's a great betting option to win it in the 2024-25 season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Undoubtedly Take Another Leap

The Thunder are poised to put Gilgeous-Alexander in a position to win MVP

It isn't easy to win the MVP despite the fashion that players such as Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo make it look like by winning multiple times in recent memory. At the young age of 25 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander is already cemented as a top-five player in the league, and will only continue to get better.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 30.1 REB 5.5 AST 6.2 STL 2.0 FG% 49.6

There were no answers by any defense that was thrown in Gilgeous-Alexander's way of slowing him down offensively. In just his fifth season of his career, he mastered the art of pace and exuded an understanding of the game at the level of a 15-year veteran.

The Thunder had an outstanding season the past year, finishing as the top seed in the Western Conference after missing the postseason for three straight seasons. There were uncertainties surrounding the team's ability to perform in high-stakes situations due to the lack of experience in those positions. Now with a semifinal run under their belt, the Thunder is primed to be even better ahead of next season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently preparing to represent Canada in the Olympics as the lead player on that team. His summer of international play could be an early measuring guide to just how great he's going to be in the 2024-25 season, with his eyes set on team success and becoming the first Canadian to win MVP since Steven Nash.