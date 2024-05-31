Highlights Uncertainty looms over Paul George's future with the Clippers as he considers opting out of his player option.

The Clippers want to maintain roster continuity with George and Leonard but face challenges in contract negotiations.

The possibility of George leaving could impact the Clippers' championship chances, with contending teams vying for him.

All eyes are expected to be on Paul George as he has the choice of opting out of his player option with the L.A. Clippers and becoming a free-agent, which will make him one of the hottest sought-after stars on the market.

However, according to NBA insider Mark Medina, the Clippers are thought to want to maintain their roster continuity, and continue on with the George-Kawhi Leonard era, but should George opt out and go elsewhere, then Los Angeles’ plans could be severely ‘disrupted’.

Uncertainty over whether the Clippers Can Retain George

76ers, Magic among teams interested in acquiring the nine-time All-Star

Yet another season passed whereby the Clippers suffered injury woes in the post-season, which saw them exit the playoffs in the first round for the second straight year.

But, with full attention now on the off-season, the Clippers have made it no secret that they want Paul George to continue to lead the line alongside Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and co next season.

But, they have also made it clear that they are unwilling to give him a bigger extension than his co-star, Leonard.

Leonard signed a three-year, $152.7 million extension in January, but despite the Clippers reportedly making George ‘multiple’ offers below the max, the nine-time All-Star has failed to agree to any of them in hopes of securing a larger contract, and now it is unclear whether he will leave Los Angeles in favor of signing that max deal.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - L.A. Clippers Record When Playing Together Category Paul George Kawhi Leonard PPG 22.1 24.0 RPG 5.9 6.2 APG 4.3 4.2 FG% 45.9 50.7 3P% 40.8 41.3 SPG 1.4 1.5 BPG 0.4 0.6

Two teams which have George at the top of their shopping list are the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic; both of whom have an abundance of cap space available for them to chase after a max-level star in the hope of boosting their own chances of contending for a championship after both achieving strong playoff performances this season.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Sixers, in particular, are thought to have the ‘cleanest path’ to acquiring George should he enter free-agency, with the vision of adding him to the All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, a fit which many argue to be perfect.

However, despite the hiccups sustained so far in contract negotiations, the Clippers still remain optimistic that they can secure George’s services long-term, as well as agreeing to an extension with Harden after trading for him at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Though, all things will hinge on whether George wants to seek pastures new for one last chance at a max contract, or whether he is willing to sacrifice financially in order to stick with his hometown team.

Clippers Will Try To ‘Maintain Continuity’

Medina is in the belief that despite multiple contending teams having demonstrated interest, both George and the Clippers will reach the conclusion that they are better off sticking together, even if it comes at the detriment of the 34-year-old not winding up on a max-level deal that he wants.

However, the journalist hasn’t ruled out the Clippers signing him to an extension and then dealing him away to another team via trade to bolster the team.

“The Sixers and the Magic have shown interest, but ultimately, he's going to wind up staying with the Clippers. I think for both sides, even if he's not getting the full max deal that he wants, I think that he'll conclude he's better off being with the Clippers and trying to build off everything with Kawhi Leonard, and also seeing what the Clippers do in return to surround themselves with even better talent. Ultimately, what's going to happen is the Clippers are going to try to maintain continuity and retain most of the roster with the intention of then dealing them later at the trade deadline next season."

Leaving Clippers May Not Be Better for George

22.6 PPG was his lowest scoring season since 2019-20

While the possibility of George leaving can majorly impact the plan of action for Los Angeles, Medina further argues that the two sides parting ways with each other could limit his chances of winning an NBA championship, as contending teams may have to lose some of their depth in order to acquire him in the first place.

“Paul George can disrupt the Clippers’ plans by leaving, but I think that poses some more risks too. I don't know if the alternatives are better. The Magic have a younger roster that's about to take it to the next level. But, they're going to diminish some of that roster if they get Paul George. So, I think that he's better off staying put, monetarily and fit, but the Clippers might wind up flipping him to a team anyway.”

George was the Clippers’ second-leading scorer during the regular season, in which he notched 22.6 points per contest at a 47.1 percent scoring clip, and 41.3 percent from three – his most efficient deep-range output of his career – while also grabbing 5.2 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists, a slight dip in his 5-plus assists production from over the previous three seasons.

Paul George - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Splits Category Regular Season Post-Season PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 4.5 49.8 3.5 42.1 Catch-and-Shoot 7.0 46.2 5.7 42.9 Pull Ups 7.0 40.8 7.0 36.2 Paint Touches 1.3 62.5 1.2 100 Post Touches 0.7 54.1 0.7 100 Elbow Touches 0.8 54.2 0.3 25.0

However, his scoring production was thwarted in the 2023-24 post-season, whereby he suffered a drop-off in shooting form, averaging only 19.5 points a night on a reduced 41.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point distance, still second-most among his teammates and behind Harden (21.2 points on 45/38/91 shooting splits), though he did see a spike in his rebounding and assist numbers, finishing with 6.8 and 4.8, respectively.

Nonetheless, his production was not enough to help the Clippers progress to the second-round of the playoffs, falling to the now NBA Finalists, Dallas Mavericks, in six games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul George in the clutch this season: 76 PTS, 48.7% FG, 40.0% 3PT, 93.8% FT, 71.6% TS.

As it stands, the George-Leonard era in Los Angeles is currently in real jeopardy of being broken apart, with many teams around the league thought to be waiting in the wings to try and lure George away from signing an extension with the Clippers.

But with the choice of declining his player option, which stands to make him just shy of $50 million next season, per Spotrac, the final decision lies with the 34-year-old, who may decide his chances of winning an NBA championship ring are better elsewhere.

One thing that is certain, though, is that once he makes his choice, the rest of the league around him will fall like dominoes, and the free-agency frenzy is then likely to really begin to ramp up.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.