For a number of years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been a team who are there, or there abouts, in contention to go deep into the NBA playoffs, but have always struck out too early, with injuries having been a factor, as well as sometimes appearing to lack that one missing piece of star firepower.

But, with the acquisition of superstar Paul George in free agency, their fortunes may now be changing, with their roster looking one of the strongest it has ever been, and with the nine-time All-Star joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey , league insider Mark Medina believes that if they are to be a success together, than George will need to make ‘sacrifices’ at some points, and let the other two stars take the lead when necessary.

Taking the Challenge to Boston

Roster looks the strongest it has been in years, spearheaded by addition of Paul George

There is no doubt about it. The Boston Celtics are the team to beat, not just in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire NBA, and based on the Sixers’ roster transactions this summer, they believe they have put themselves in a position to compete with the very best.

The 76ers kicked off their 2024 off-season in emphatic style by making arguably the move of the summer by signing their ‘Plan A’ option, Paul George, to a four-year, $212 million contract, fending off competition from the Orlando Magic , and Golden State Warriors .

He now joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form the latest big three in the league, with them all seeking an elusive NBA Finals appearance, with Embiid having yet to even reach a Conference Finals, with the clock ticking on their chances to finish their careers with a championship ring to their names.

Caleb Martin - Miami Heat Stats (2022-24) Season PPG RPG TS% 3P% Regular Season 9.6 4.4 56.7 36.8 2023 Playoffs 12.7 4.3 65.4 42.3 2024 Playoffs 11.6 2.6 61.4 44.0

The Sixers were also able to bolster their depth around the starpower, retaining Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency, while also adding veterans Andre Drummond , Eric Gordon , and Caleb Martin – who is viewed as an underrated pickup due to his two-way play that always appeared to go up a gear in the playoffs when playing for the Miami Heat , and his extremely team-friendly four-year, $35 million deal.

With all the pieces now looking as though they are falling into place, with George looking to be a piece that will just slot into the Sixers seamlessly from a fit and chemistry standpoint, and their veteran supporting cast signifying they are going all in to win now, all that is left for Philadelphia to show is that they can translate what looks a strong team on paper, onto the court.

But, like with any new big three, there will be an element of pressure, especially with its core of Embiid and George on the aging side. Thus, there is little room for error with their championship window not getting any wider.

George Has the Capability, but Can Be Inconsistent

Medina believes that George still has the ability to be able to be the clutch-time option for the 76ers, but that in recent history, he has been inconsistent in doing so, such as when he was supposed to be the number one option in former teammate Kawhi Leonard ’s absence through injury in the first round of the 2024 playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks .

“Paul George still has the capability. He's still a great two-way player. But as we saw when Kawhi Leonard was hurt in the Mavericks’ series in the first round, he's inconsistent when it comes to that, especially in the playoffs. So, I think when you're looking at any big three, it's not about, ‘hey, this is my role in this sort of time,’ it's about, how do you maximize the chemistry among the trio? So I think it's good that Paul George is willing to take the responsibility, and he has the track record to be able to be a crunch-time performer. But we can't dictate those things ahead of time.”

George Will Need To ‘Sacrifice’ at Points

Furthermore, the journalist doesn’t feel that it is something that George can prescript, and that it will be more situation-dependent, further arguing that there may be times when it will be better for the Sixers to turn to Embiid or Maxey in those crunch-time situations, instead of George.

“There are going to be times when it's better for Joel Embiid to be that player, and other times for Tyrese Maxey to be that player. As long as all those three players are threats and ready to do that job description, it's great, but they can't prescript anything. And Paul George, a lot of comments he makes, especially on his podcast, he tends to exude a lot of energy where he wants to have his cake and eat it too, and when you're playing with a lot of other star talent, you're going to have to sacrifice. To Paul George's credit, he has had a track record of sacrificing, but then we hear complaints about it after the fact, like you can't have it both ways here.”

Can Come Alive in the Clutch

George recorded best TS% in the clutch than either of his new All-Star teammates

The Sixers have a perennial All-Star in their ranks, and they strongly believe that he could be the player who can help get them over the line, and not just into the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001, but also take them to the NBA Finals, and potentially even a championship.

Coming off his healthiest season in six seasons, in which he played 74 of 82 regular season contests, the 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points shooting at a 47.1 percent clip from the field, while he also shot a career-high 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, he would also contribute 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Los Angeles Clippers , which helped them secure an automatic playoff berth, though they would exit in the first round at the hands of eventual Finalists, the Mavericks.

Philadephia 76ers' New Big Three - Clutch-Time Performances (2023-24) Category Paul George Joel Embiid Tyrese Maxey MP 98.3 38.0 107.1 RECORD 20-12 7-5 16-12 3PM/3PA 8/20 1/7 7/23 FGA 39 30 71 TS% 71.6% 57.9% 50.3%

But, on his own podcast titled the Podcast P Show, guest Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder asked whether it would be George or Embiid to take the last shot in a game, George did deflect the question to his head coach Nick Nurse, but did say that he has been on other teams with other superstars, so is happy to let whomever the play could be drawn up for take that shot.

Breaking down the numbers, George was clearly the better performer in the clutch last season, in which he played 98.3 total clutch minutes, scoring 76 points on a 48.7 percent field goal shooting clip, while he also shot 40.0 percent from the field.

There, he would also grab 15 rebounds, dish out six dimes, and had two blocks.

With Embiid's injury troubles, he only suited up for 38 total crunch-time minutes, where he scored 48 points, shooting 11-for-30 from the field for 36.7 percent, though he did have 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Interestingly, though, there is a case to be made that Maxey is the guy who could be the clutch-time option for the Sixers, after he scored 86 points in 107.1 minutes, while he also had 21 assists, five steals and a block.

Nonetheless, what this clearly demonstrates is that the Sixers have a plethora of options available to them when it comes to closely-fought contests, whether it's George, Embiid, Maxey or even somebody else on the roster, which could be more than advantageous if they are to contend with the very best teams in the NBA.

But as it stands, they should be high up the ranks to be one of the major title contenders next season, and a title would ensure that 'The Process' is finally complete.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.