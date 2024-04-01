Highlights Brandon Miller showed out against Paul George and the LA Clippers, scoring 22 points against his idol.

Miller has emerged as one of the best young players in the league after LaMelo Ball was sidelined with injury, averaging 19.2 PPG.

Miller's scoring surge secured his position as a key wing scorer for the Hornets, and he will be a focal point as Charlotte continues to rebuild.

After the Los Angeles Clippers took down the Charlotte Hornets on Easter Sunday, Brandon Miller and Paul George swapped jerseys. However, this was not an ordinary jersey swap for either player.

In the past, Miller has claimed that George is the greatest player ever. He grew up watching the star forward on the Indiana Pacers. Fast-forward years later, Miller and George competed on the same court for the first time in their careers.

On December 26, the Hornets were in Los Angeles, but Miller did not play due to injury. He made sure to make the most out of last night's game, scoring 22 points with five threes against his idol.

In a memorable moment, Miller knocked down a heavily contested triple over the Clippers' star wing as the shot clock winded down in the third quarter. George put on a masterful season-high 41-point performance, shooting 8-12 from beyond the arc, to lead the Clippers to victory. He had high praise for the young, promising Hornets' rookie in his postgame comments.

"He's got a ton of game... Can’t wait to see him fully blossom and be one of those guys that carry the league for a long time."-Paul George

In 2023, Miller appeared on George's podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George." The rookie named his favorite moment of George's career - his emphatic poster dunk on "Birdman," Chris Andersen. The Clippers forward also gave Miller advice about staying within himself and preventing the media from changing who he is.

"The media is going to be nasty at certain times in your career... and you got to be able to accept that 'I'm comfortable with who I am.'"-Paul George

Miller Stepping up Without LaMelo Ball

The Hornets found a talented scorer in this year's draft

LaMelo Ball has suffered another injury-riddled season. He last played on January 26. If Hornets fans had a silver lining this season, it is Miller taking advantage of his opportunity late in the season. Since Ball went down, Miller stepped up his game in a larger role.

Brandon Miller's Stats Stat Before January 26 After January 26 PPG 15.1 19.2 USG% 21.8% 26.3% FGA 12.9 16.7 FG% 43.6% 43.4%

Miller owns three 30-point games in the last two months. He scored a career-high 35 points against the Indiana Pacers on February 4 and dropped 33 points the next day against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before this season's February 8 trade deadline, Charlotte traded veterans Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington to solidify Miller's role. His recent scoring run gives the franchise confidence that it has found a player who can thrive as a wing scorer next to Ball for years to come.