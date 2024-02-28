Highlights Concerns grow over Paul George's future with the LA Clippers and lack of a contract agreement.

George's interest in a Pacers reunion is a topic of discussion, but a return appears unlikely.

Staying with the Clippers is the most likely scenario for George, key to their NBA title aspirations.

After being the centerpiece of one of the biggest trade packages in NBA history in 2019, superstar wing Paul George’s tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers could be very much up in the air. With a player option worth just shy of $48.8 million for the 2024-25 season, George and the Clippers have yet to reach an agreement to secure the 33-year-old's future in Los Angeles.

And as the days go by, the concern continues to grow ever so slightly.

Clippers and George's recent timeline

There have been "whispers" about George's interest in a Pacers reunion

The superstar duo formed by George and Kawhi Leonard have been together for nearly five seasons, and the latter has already signed a three-year contract extension with the Clippers worth $152.4 million on Jan. 10.

At the time that deal was agreed to, it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the franchise was also working on a deal to extend George as well. However, no agreement has been reached yet, and it is fair to wonder what's led to the delay.

Leonard told reporters after his new contract went public that his agreement with Los Angeles gives the team a chance to bring back both George and the latest star to join them, James Harden, who’s also yet to come to terms on a new deal.

"With the conversation that I have with them about it, I think for the most part everybody is coming back," ... "So, with me signing the extension, I think it gives us a chance to sign both of those players." Leonard said.

On the same day as Leonard inked his new deal, George told reporters he was 'extremely excited and happy' for his teammate, and confirmed his desire to remain with the Clippers as well. Clippers' president Lawrence Frank also previously confirmed the desire to keep both Leonard and George "for a long time," as NBA reporter Mark Medina revealed.

Almost a month later, on February 8th, it was reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports that there were growing whispers about George’s own intrigue over a return to the Indiana Pacers, where he spent his first seven seasons.

His departure from Indiana was somewhat controversial, as many believe the request, which came just six days before the 2017 NBA Draft, impacted the Pacers' leverage in negotiations. But it was in Indiana that George developed into one of the best two-way stars of his generation.

“I thought we established a culture here,” George said. "... I thought we revived the Indiana Pacers. I think it was just a great time to be here, and I was very appreciative for the opportunity.” - Paul George discussing his tenure in Indiana , during a return to the city for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

George's potential free agency fits

76ers' interest in Paul George worth monitoring

Still, in early February, Turner Sports' Chris Haynes reported that the Philadelphia 76ers would strongly pursue the Clippers’ star wing if he ultimately decided to test his value in free agency. The 76ers will have plenty of room to add another star during the offseason, as their only players with guaranteed contracts after this year are Joel Embiid and Paul Reed.

As Embiid continues playing at an MVP level and with Tyrese Maxey's All-Star ascension, Philadelphia could enter the offseason as the prime destination for one of the top names on the open market.

On Feb. 10, George was asked about contract negotiations after a win against the Detroit Pistons and said getting a new deal is “the goal.” And even though he was then asked if there were any updates on discussions following his short answer, George stuck to the same three words and kept the NBA world wondering what could be going on behind closed doors.

The Clippers started this week by introducing the world to a significant rebranding that will take place next season, when they will inaugurate their new arena (Intuit Dome). Alongside the new logo, new uniforms were also unveiled on the franchise’s social media.

As expected, their star trio were the main models in those announcements, which could be an indication of the confidence the franchise has in George and Harden’s permanence in Hollywood.

With a 37-19 record and a season so far fortunate when it comes to avoiding star injuries, Los Angeles is playing like a legitimate title contender. This especially stands true since head coach Ty Lue decided to give Harden full point guard responsibilities while letting Russell Westbrook lead the second unit.

On the court, it might only make sense to imagine Paul George wanting a change of scenery if this core suffers an early exit in the playoffs. Still, who's to say that the delay in coming to terms on a new contract won't potentially be a factor in his decision. Given how free agency is shaping up, it is worth speculating about possible outcomes for George’s potential free agency if he opts to test the market.

George reunion with Pacers appears unlikely

Current state of Pacers impacts their free agency

Tyrese Haliburton is probably the least selfish star in basketball right now. His pass-first style and elite playmaking should doors for plenty of other stars to envision teaming up with him, even in a smaller market.

Paul George could decide to follow in the steps of the recently-acquired Pascal Siakam, who the Pacers added before the trade deadline, all while trusting that the ceiling is only getting higher for Indiana.

Why it is unlikely: Indiana will likely offer a huge contract to Siakam whom they acquired in exchange for three first-round picks, Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora. If they decided to pursue George, it would likely have to happen on a very complicated sign-and-trade with the Clippers' cooperation.

Also, even though the Pacers have been developing, George is still a player who might be on the verge of inking his last contract while playing at a legitimate star level. It’s realistic to predict George signing with a team closer to contention.

Paul George's Pacers Stats PPG 18.1 RPG 6.3 APG 3.2 FG % 43.2

George joining the 76ers is a possibility

Teaming up with Joel Embiid would create an intriguing star duo

With most contenders either short on cap space or committed to their core, the 76ers could face little competition should a legit star opt for a change of scenary this offseason. Joining Embiid would maintain George’s status as a co-star, as Philadelphia’s center was well on his way to being a favorite to win his second-straight MVP award before a knee injury derailed his season.

Embiid was averaging a career-high 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and shooting 53.3 percent from the field prior to the injury. And adding a two-way wing of George's caliber could arguably propel the 76ers to new heights.

Why it is possible: As previously mentioned, it is unclear what is stalling the negotiations between the Clippers and their star. If they ultimately give George the opportunity to choose if he wants to test free agency, temptations will loom large after the two sides would have hypothetically failed to come to terms on a new deal.

Since the Sixers traded Harden to this same Clippers team, Philadelphia has been patiently waiting for that sort of opportunity to present itself somewhere around the league. This deal’s viability and the idea of playing alongside Embiid should be enticing enough to make the nine-time All-Star consider choosing Philadelphia as his next home.

George staying with the Clippers is most likely scenario

Key to Clippers' best NBA title shot

Health has been an issue for the Clippers during almost the entire Leonard-George era. With Harden, this team looks as good as ever and is playing like a top tier contender. Leaving this situation to try to fit in with a new team at this point of his career would be a bold move for George, but also risky for his championship aspirations.

Why it is likely: The Clippers have already compromised a huge number of future assets to build the current roster. There’s almost no room for considerable improvements via trade or free agency, so losing one of their All-Stars would do massive damage to their championship aspirations.

Regardless of how the front office feels about committing long term to a big-three entering their final years as major stars, this is almost certainly the best of the very few choices the franchise has.

Since George has already expressed his desire to stay and everything is working on the court, the Clippers would be wise to ultimately reach George's asking price on contract duration and terms while staying committed to the final years of this core’s championship window.