Paul George has been with the Los Angeles Clippers for five seasons now after the blockbuster trade involving him and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Since George's arrival in Los Angeles, he has played second fiddle to Kawhi Leonard, who has been with the Clippers for the same amount of time as George.

Heading into the offseason, George has a player option of $48.8 million. The negotiations between the Clippers and him have been stagnant as George wants to continue to be paid as one of the league's superior talents and the Clippers aren't willing to give him a contract more than Leonard's extension, which he signed in January of this year.

Leonard's extension was a three-year, $152 million contract extension. A report from today said that George will likely opt into his contract and demand a trade out of Los Angeles. He could likely test the waters in free agency and earn similar money, but if he opts into his player option and has a stellar season, he could earn money next offseason.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN had this to say on the Get Up show regarding George's contract situation:

"[Clippers] have not been willing to meet Paul George's price. He remains un-signed. You can't just look at teams with salary cap space. If Paul George changes teams, it's very likely going to be a situation where he opts into his contract and requests a trade."

George has until June 29th to decide whether he will opt into his player option for the 2024-25 season.

A Superstar Impact

George is still one of the top 20 players in the NBA

The nine-time all-star could be on the move this offseason, whether it be through free agency or through trade. Either way, George has continued to prove his value since he took home the Most Improved Player award way back in the 2012-13 season. Since that year, he has made the all-star game in every season he has played more than 50 games.

His impact has been evident and obvious when he is on the court at both ends of the floor. This past season, George set a career-high across the board in shooting percentages. His averages of 47.1 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from the three-point line, and 90.7 percent from the free-throw line all were the top numbers of his career. At the other end of the court, his DFG% of 44.6 was the second-best on the Clippers for anyone who was the primary defender for more than seven shots, only behind teammate Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles Clippers record since George's arrival - with and without George Year with George without George 2019-20 34-14 15-9 2020-21 38-16 9-9 2021-22 18-13 24-27 2022-23 32-24 12-14 2023-24 48-26 3-5

George has proven that he is a winning player, as the Clippers have been .500 or worse every year without George outside his first season with the team. They have had a .646 winning percentage when George has been on the court during his five years there, which would've been fifth-best in the NBA this past season. Without him during that period, their winning percentage dropped to .496, which would've been the 20th-best record this past year.

George will have a big decision to make in the next eight days before the player option deadline. Despite what he chooses, it is looking less likely that he will remain in a Clippers jersey next season. There are many teams that could benefit from adding a player like George, but if he chooses to opt in, that choice will likely be out of his hands.