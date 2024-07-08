Highlights Paul George signed a four-year, $212M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after failed contract negotiations with the L.A. Clippers.

George expressed his desire to stay with the Clippers but was unhappy with the initial offers and the lack of a no-trade clause.

The Clippers' inability to retain George and their subsequent signings may result in a slip in the competitive Western Conference standings.

Paul George joining the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency is one of the biggest stories of the offseason. George signed a four-year deal worth $212 million to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, forming a legitimate title threat in the Eastern Conference.

This came to pass after George was unable to work out a contract extension with the L.A. Clippers . When Kawhi Leonard signed with the team back in 2019, George was brought in to be his co-star. The team thought they had a duo and a team capable of pushing for an NBA championship. That never came to pass.

Leonard and George's time together on the Clippers was a disappointment. After five years of running the experiment, the Clippers, somewhat shockingly, were content with letting George walk, despite surrendering a treasure chest of assets to acquire him in the first place.

On a recent episode of Podcast P With Paul George, the newest Sixers star revealed exactly how negotiations between him and the team broke down.

George explained that once negotiations had gone as poorly as they did, it did not even feel like returning to the Clippers was a viable option anymore.

There are a few things that stand out in George's tell-all segment

There are a couple of major talking points that stand out from this segment in his latest podcast episode. The first of them is George's desire to stay with the team.

"I never wanted to leave LA. LA is home. This is where I wanted to finish at. I wanted to work as hard as possible to win one in LA, like that was the goal." -George

George felt the initial offer and the ones that followed were incredibly subpar. When George caught wind of Leonard's new contract extension, he was content with receiving something similar.

"Just give me what Kawhi got... we came here together, we want to finish this together. I'll take what Kawhi got like, no problem. I was cool with that, and we were still taking less. We were taking less. Kawhi took less. I was like, if [Kawhi] gonna take less, I'm not gonna say I want more than [Kawhi]... they didn't want to do that. - George

When the Clippers turned down that idea, George focused on playing out the regular season before returning to the negotiation table. He had a solid campaign.

George versus Leonard – 2023-24 Stat Comparison Category George Leonard PPG 22.6 23.7 RPG 5.2 6.1 APG 3.5 3.6 FG% 47.1 52.5 3P% 41.3 41.7 SPG 1.5 1.6 BPG 0.5 0.9

After another All-Star season, George received an offer that was closer to his desired ballpark. His sticking point with accepting that deal was a no-trade clause being a part of it. The Clippers were unwilling to grant that request.

Further negotiations would follow, but none of them were fruitful, according to George, resulting in him leaving the team. The Clippers pivoted, signing names like Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. in an attempt to stay competitive.

The jury remains out on whether these will be enough for the Clippers to do anything of note next season. Right now, it is tough to envision the Clippers not slipping down the standings of what will surely be a very competitive Western Conference in 2024-25.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.