Highlights Paul George opted out of his player option and will reportedly take meetings with the Clippers, 76ers, and Magic in free agency.

Despite a productive season, the Clippers have been unwilling to offer George his desired max contract demands.

George's addition would benefit both the 76ers and Magic, providing them with a third star and improving their respective offenses.

Paul George is one of the biggest potential prizes of this free agency class leading up to it. The 34-year-old wing enjoyed another productive campaign in the 2023-24 NBA season and was once again named to the All-Star team.

Despite that, the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly not felt the desperation to keep him in town. George and the team could not come together on a deal before this offseason and, despite some rumors of him potentially opting-in to his player option for the upcoming season and requesting a trade, he would indeed hit unrestricted free agency.

The future Hall of Fame wing has positioned himself where many thought he would be, as one of the biggest free agent acquisitions a team could add this summer. Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported which teams are at the front of the line to meet with George, hoping to add the star wing.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are set to have some of the most money available when it comes to cap space this offseason. Both teams will hope to lure George away from Los Angeles, where the Clippers will take one last run at keeping George on the West Coast.

Paul George's NBA Future

George should still have a lot of basketball left in the tank for his next team

George has spent the last five seasons with the Clippers, where he has continued to play at a star level. Three of those five seasons, George was named an NBA All-Star.

Paul George - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 22.6 19.5 RPG 5.2 6.8 APG 3.5 4.8 SPG 1.5 1.2 FG% 47.1% 41.1% 3P% 41.3% 36.7%

A combination of George's age and the underwhelming product that the team has put on the court these past few years could be the reason that the Clippers are not jumping at the opportunity to retain George. However, the latter of the two should certainly not fall exclusively on George's shoulders.

George has had some injury problems during his time with the Clippers, but when he has been playing, he continues to perform at an admirable level, being a constant professional and adaptable to whatever the team has tried to do. There is no better evidence of that than this latest season when he proved himself malleable upon the arrival of James Harden to the team.

The 76ers and Magic could both largely benefit from the addition of George. The Sixers will be looking for a third star beside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. At this point, George may be the best option available.

The Magic could look to ascend the Eastern Conference ranks with the addition of George. Their offense was a point of weakness this past season, unable to keep up with their elite defensive unit. George would certainly bolster the former without hurting the latter.

Wherever George decides to play in the upcoming year, the team should stand to receive a massive boost from his services.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.