Highlights Kyrie Irving nearly led the Mavericks to a wild comeback win after they trailed the Clippers by as many as 31 points.

Paul George had high praise for Irving after his stellar 40-point performance.

The Clippers weathered the Mavericks' furious late-game rally thanks to heroics from James Harden and Paul George.

The Dallas Mavericks nearly overcame a 31-point deficit to take a 3-1 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers behind a Herculean effort from Kyrie Irving in the second half. Unfortunately, the Mavericks could not complete the comeback as the Clippers made the bigger plays down the stretch to survive and send the series back to Los Angeles tied 2-2.

Despite the loss, Irving put on an absolute show while bringing the Mavericks back from the dead with an incandescent scoring masterclass that fueled Dallas' incredible comeback in the second half. However, the Clippers showcased their resiliency and composure with Paul George and James Harden both coming up big for their team in crunch time.

Despite the headache the Mavericks star caused him and his team, George had nothing but praise for Irving after the game.

“It’s not easy to guard Kyrie… Kyrie is just a shot-maker. Sometimes, you just gotta tip your hat to the shotmakers, regardless of the defense you play. Their ability to put the ball in the hole is what makes Kyrie special.” - Paul George

Kyrie Irving Nearly Leads Mavericks to Epic Comeback Win

Irving stepped up with Luka Doncic hobbled

George went off for 26 first half points and was the main man responsible for putting the Mavericks in a nearly impossible hole in the first place. The Clippers took their biggest lead of the night with 5:43 left in the second quarter after James Harden made a stepback three-pointer to give them a 55-24 lead.

That is when Irving decided to take matters into his own hands. The scoring maestro, who missed his first two shots, rattled off a personal 9-0 run that ultimately kickstarted Dallas' comeback. Overall, he went on to score or assist on 23 of the Mavericks' final 25 points of the first half as they trimmed the Clippers lead to 17 points into the intermission. He wound up going 5-of-5, scoring 16 points in the second quarter.

Kyrie Irving Game 4 Performance Category Stats PTS 40 REB 7 AST 5 FG-A 14-25 3P-A 6-12

But Irving did not stop there. He continued his onslaught and had several huge moments in the second half. He made a three-pointer late in the third quarter, cutting the Clippers lead down to two.

The Clippers went on to make a run in the fourth quarter before Dallas, led by Irving, mounted another late-game comeback and threatened to steal the win. Trailing 104-100, Irving made a three-pointer at the top of the key to trim the lead to one.

A possession later, he converted an exhilarating acrobatic layup that made Mike Breen scream, "how did that go in?" to give the Mavericks the lead, sending the American Airlines Center into absolute frenzy.

Mavericks Could Not Complete the Comeback

Clippers survive furious. rally

Unfortunately for the Mavs, the Clippers just had a little bit more in the tank down the stretch.

Right after Irving's go-ahead bucket, George made an impossible shot of his own — a fall-away three-pointer in the right corner to give the Clippers back the 107-105 lead. Harden then closed the deal with a couple of clutch floaters to put the game away.

George and Harden ended with 33 points apiece as the two Clippers stars needed to step up big time with Kawhi Leonard sitting out the game due to knee inflammation.

As for Irving, his heroics were unfortunately not enough to propel Dallas to victory. The Mavs missed the opportunity to go up 3-1 and will now need to win another game in Los Angeles to win the series.