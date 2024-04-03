Highlights The L.A. Clippers have struggled with form post All-Star break, and are at risk of an early playoff exit.

This may be a now or never situation for the L.A. Clippers to claim their maiden NBA title, with a star-studded roster featuring Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, who boast 34 All-Star selections between them.

But, with George’s contract winding down, there is uncertainty looming regarding whether his future lies in Los Angeles, though league insider Mark Medina believes the 33-year-old will ultimately re-sign with his hometown team, citing that he wants winning a championship to be a part of his legacy with the Clippers.

Championship Aspirations Suddenly in Tatters

Fallen away from the top 3 in the West with an 8-7 record in their last 15 outings

The Clippers have suffered a severe drop-off in form from the team that was once close to competing with the very best teams in the Western Conference for the number one seed, just mere weeks ago.

Last month alone, the squad stacked with high-profile names, including Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, had to contend with blowing two double-digit fourth quarter leads, in which they collapsed against both the Milwaukee Bucks, and their neighboring rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

They have lost 10 games since the All-Star break, going 1-9 in match-ups against teams with a winning record, a stark contrast from their 17 losses in their prior 53 encounters, which was tied for the fourth-best run in the league, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

L.A. Clippers - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star PTS 118.3 111.3 OPP PTS 112.7 112.8 ORTG 119.7 117.1 DRTG 114.3 118.0 NRTG 5.4 -0.9

Amid these recent struggles, the Clippers’ identity was brandished as ‘soft’ by their own head coach, Tyronn Lue, who didn’t hold back when he suggested that the group needed to be ‘tougher’, both ‘mentally and physically’.

Yes, the Clippers have dealt with some adversity, most notably losing the leader of their bench unit, Westbrook, after he sustained a fractured hand, but even with him now back in the lineup, the team looks fragmented at times, despite having a 3-1 record, two of which came against struggling teams of their own.

Now, with the post-season looming ever closer, if the Clippers are to stand a chance at chasing their maiden championship, then they will need to find a way to overcome this poor run of form – that has come at such a crucial time in the season – or they may face being primed for an early playoff exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Clippers are 7-0 this season when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden each score 20-plus points.

Finding their star-studded form is especially important because this season could well be the last we see of the Leonard-George era, which has so far failed to yield any great success, with reports that George and the Clippers are at a standstill in negotiations over a contract extension, with the nine-time All-Star potentially set to hit free agency this summer should he opt out of his player option for the 2024-25 season.

Does George’s Future Lie in Los Angeles?

Medina believes that while George has yet to come to an agreement with the Clippers over a potential contract extension, the fact that he has been so vocal in outlining his intentions to re-sign with L.A., with the journalist alluding to the 33-year-old wanting to be a part of the Clippers’ new stadium unveiling next season, seems to signal that he will stand pat.

“Technically, because he hasn't put pen to paper, there's always a chance [that he leaves LA]. And it is interesting that even though the Clippers have devoted an extension to Kawhi Leonard, it hasn't happened toGeorge yet. But I think that it's all interconnected. He said on record thatit's a goal to be able to reach an extension with the Clippers. There's always been question marks about everyone's health, but this season, they've been mostly healthy. So, I think that this is the best route for both sides. I think Paul George also wants to be part of the unveiling of Intuit Dome inInglewood,and he wants to make helping the Clippers win a championship part of his legacy here.”

George’s Healthiest Season with Clippers

69 games played this season is the most since arriving in L.A.

It is no secret that George has endured an injury-ridden tenure with his hometown team, which has seen the Clippers fall short of their potential - and league-wide expectations - throughout the post-season, time and time again.

But having already surpassed the number of games played in any season with the Clippers during the 2023-24 campaign, reaching 69 games played and counting, up from his previous best of 56 games in the last five seasons, this year just feels different for the L.A. outfit.

Paul George - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court PTS 84.4 38.8 AST 19.0 8.2 FG% 50.7 46.7 3P% 41.2 34.2 STL 5.8 2.4 +/- 6.3 -2.2

When George is on the court, Los Angeles have gone 44-25, having already eclipsed last season's total win tally of 44 wins, with seven contests still remaining.

This is largely as a result of his on-court production, whereby he has averaged 22.7 points, on 47.1 field goal shooting and 41.3 percent from deep, as well as adding 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a team-leading 1.6 steals per game, tied with Leonard.

When George is on the court, the Clippers outscore their opponents by, on average, 8.8 points per 100 possessions, by far the most on the roster.

Conversely, when he is not out on the hardwood, this number suffers a sharp drop, with the Clippers becoming outscored by a team-high 6.3 points per 100 possessions, a total swing of 15.1 points per 100 possessions.

As a result, George's impact on this team has been insurmountable, and his health and subsequent availability has been instrumental in the Clippers being able to construct a winning season.

So, with three other All-Stars around the 33-year-old, one could argue that this season is perhaps the best, and maybe only, opportunity for the Clippers to mount a serious title challenge, with their championship window continuing to narrow year by year.

If they were to win it this season, then George's legacy would be etched into Clippers folklore, and his ultimate goal would be achieved, but if they don't, then he has a choice to make: to stay with L.A. and try again with time rapidly winding down, or, to pack up and move on, and chase his NBA championship dream elsewhere.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.