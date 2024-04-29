Highlights Paul George & James Harden face playoff pressure to redefine legacies, seize LA Clippers championship expectations, and rewrite narratives.

Paul George and James Harden are two of the best players of the 2010s generation, racking up numerous accolades while putting on spectacular shows for the better part of a decade and a half. George is a 9x All-Star, 6x All-NBA, 4x All-Defense and went toe to toe with LeBron James at his peak in the early 2010s, while Harden is a 10x All-Star, 7x All-NBA, and a former MVP who is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history.

However, these two are part of a dying generation of older players whose careers have been characterized in part by consistent playoff failures and underperformance on the big stage. While both have had great postseason moments throughout their careers, they have seemed to always fall just a little bit short, and have caught much of the blame for their team's demise.

Luckily for George and Harden, they are still playing at an elite level into their mid-thirties, and are on a LA Clippers team with championship expectations. Many of the other "old" stars have declined significantly, or are on teams without hope of a deep playoff run, such as Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, and even Kevin Durant.

The Clippers' duo have a chance to flip the narratives surrounding their careers, and the time is right now.

Leonard's Absence Puts a Heavier Burden on George/Harden

Clippers' injury uncertainty creates an opportunity for other players

Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee injury for a fourth consecutive Clippers playoff run, and it seems he will miss the rest of their first-round series against Dallas. If he does return to play, he is clearly less than full strength and is likely incapable of carrying the two-way load fans are accustomed to.

Luckily for the Clippers, they have plenty of talent down the roster, both from a scoring and defensive standpoint. Role players such as Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, and Terance Mann bring a lot to the table and should see increased responsibility. However, the superstar burden that the playoffs require lies solely with Paul George and James Harden.

Despite evidence of decline in both of their games over the past couple of seasons, both George and Harden have had excellent seasons and appear to be playing to the standard they expect themselves to uphold.

PG13/Harden Stats Stat PPG APG TS% 2023-24 Harden 16.6 8.5 61.2% Playoff Harden 26.0 7.0 73.1% 2023-24 George 22.6 3.5 61.3% Playoff George 21.0 5.0 59.5%

Game 4 Was a Perfect Example

With their season on the line, George and Harden delivered

Going into Game 4 down 2-1 to the Mavericks after hearing that Leonard wouldn't play due to knee inflammation, the Clippers' season seemed to be in dire straights. Things got even scarier after LA blew a 31-point first-half lead and suddenly trailed late in the fourth quarter as they faced an avalanche of ridiculous Kyrie Irving baskets.

Down 105-104 with 2:15 left after a circus shot from Irving, George hit a difficult step-back three to retake the lead and Harden would close the game with two huge buckets, saving LA's season and evening the series. These heroics came after George's 26-point first-half and Harden's dominant fourth quarter, showcasing the duo's ability to carry the Clippers in Leonard's absence.

Dynamic Duo in Game 4 Player 1H Points 4Q Points George 26 (9-14 FG) 5 (1-2 FG) Harden 18 (6-8 FG) 15 (6-8 FG)

After stealing back homecourt in what is now a best-of-three series, Los Angeles will need repeat performances from George and Harden, and may even need them to reach another level. Leonard should rest and hope to return fully healthy if the Clippers can get through Dallas.

Have George and Harden Been Playoff Chokers?

Numbers suggest they have not been nearly as bad as it seems

The Clippers' pairing has been much maligned over the years for their poor playoff performance, embarrassing moments, and their lack of a championship. Both players have had some extremely forgettable games in big spots, burning the label of "playoff choker" into every NBA fan's mind. They have a chance to rewrite history with a deep playoff run this year, but should there be any hope they can rise to the occasion?

For both George and Harden, the postseason dropoff has been greatly exaggerated in terms of their total performance, at least numbers-wise. Both players have posted huge numbers across their playoff careers, and have had dips in production that are to be expected as the main shot creators against stiff defenses.

The main issue for both players as it relates to their "perception" has been their disastrous performances in key moments. George's five-point elimination loss to Utah in 2018, the bubble loss to Denver in 2020, Harden's 10-point outing in elimination in 2017, and Harden's nine-point Game 7 last year in Boston are just a few of many examples when these guys were invisible when their teams needed them most.

Playoff Fallers? Player PPG APG RPG TS% Harden Reg. Season Career 24.1 7.1 5.6 61.0% Harden Playoff Career 22.8 6.3 5.5 58.9% George Reg. Season Career 20.8 3.7 6.3 57.2% George Playoff Career 21.3 4.1 7.4 56.3%

Clearly, George and Harden have been adequate in their playoff careers, with minimal dropoffs in efficiency and volume that is to be expected against the league's best defenses, especially when given two weeks to perfect schemes built around stopping them.

With that said, both players have failed to seize the moment and take their game to the next level and bring their team a championship, often failing in the most crucial spots. This year is their opportunity to continue raising their level of play and carry Los Angeles without Leonard, for however long he is limited.

Paul George and James Harden have a golden opportunity to change the narrative surrounding their careers and secure their positions among the game's greatest players. The Clippers' season depends on it.