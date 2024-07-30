Highlights The Sixers added a plethora of role players around All-Star core trio to create a championship-contending roster.

Paul George brings vast two-way skills to fit alongside stars Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey, but his injury history raises some concerns.

The Sixers are now considered the second-best team in the East with George onboard.

The Philadelphia 76ers look primed to be strong title contenders for the 2024-25 NBA season, having added nine-time All-Star Paul George to their already star-studded cast that features Tyrese Maxey and the 2023 league MVP, Joel Embiid , and as such, league insider Mark Medina feels they are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference behind the reigning champions, Boston Celtics .

Built Up a Championship-Contending Roster

Added plethora of role players around their big money signing

The Sixers may have won the off-season, at least among those in the Eastern Conference, based on their signing of Paul George alone.

The 34-year-old headed into free agency after contract negotiations with his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers , broke down, and at the end of it all, in his own words, joining Philadelphia was a 'no-brainer'. The four-year, $212 million payday he earned from the deal isn’t half bad either.

While the move was partially viewed as a risky one, due to a rocky injury history, he still has the ability to be the number one option when needed to be, while he can also sit behind the two other leading stars and occupy the wings on both sides of the ball, while also being able to thrive in catch-and-shoot situations, like he has done for much of his career.

Paul George - 2023-24 Metrics PPG TS% 3P% Spot-Up PPP Catch-and-Shoot % 22.6 61.3 41.3 1.29 (94th Percentile) 45.4 (1st in NBA)

Now, Philadelphia perhaps has a title challenger on its hands, with an All-Star lineup of George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, but as the Boston Celtics showed last season, and the Denver Nuggets the year before, a team needs to have real depth to become NBA champions.

Building their core up from the draft, they rounded out their homegrown talent by adding veteran pieces around the edges, re-signing Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. in free-agency, while they also added size in the paint in the form of four-time NBA rebounding leader, Andre Drummond , and luring Caleb Martin away from a big-money offer from the Miami Heat , which could yet turn out to be one of the steals of the summer.

Not to forget, they also picked up Reggie Jackson in free agency too, who brings with him championship experience.

George May Not Be Capable of Being Number One Option Consistently

Medina believes that George is the perfect fit alongside his new All-Star teammates Embiid and Maxey, and brings with him a vast two-way skill set.

However, the journalist is concerned that the 34-year-old’s tethered injury history, and performance inconsistencies, could see him be unreliable as a number one option should he have to step up to be.

“Paul George brings the same thing that he brought with the Clippers, where he's a great two-way player, great scorer, can create his own shot, can drive to the basket, can shoot from the mid-range, outside, is great perimeter defender as well, and he's also very adaptable to his role. With all that, it's a seamless fit with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But, we do have to keep in mind Paul George's injury history, and he hasn't been consistently available, neither has Joel Embiid. The other thing we have to keep in mind is that Paul George has also been inconsistent. He is capable of being the number one option if needed, but I don't think he's capable of doing that on a consistent basis. So if Joel Embiid is out for any substantial period of time, it's going to hurt them.”

Sixers’ Upgrades ‘Raised the Bar’ in the Eastern Conference

With all that being said, Medina still thinks that on talent and fit alone, the Sixers are now good enough to be the second-best team in the East behind the reigning champions, Boston Celtics, even despite the fact that the surrounding teams such as the New York Knicks have made roster improvements during the off-season.

“Where this puts them in the East – I think they're second now, behind the Boston Celtics who have maintained basically their entire core. So it's not enough to beat Boston, but I think it is enough to think that they'll meet in the Eastern Conference Finals, assuming no major injuries. Milwaukee's going to get better with another year under Damian Lillard, the Knicks, even though they lost Isaiah Hartenstein, they've retained most of their other core by keeping OG Anunoby and getting Mikal Bridges to form the Villanova crew. So, it’s a very competitive Eastern Conference landscape, but Philadelphia certainly raised the bar to get to the next level with this move.”

George Will Make His Presence Felt From the Jump

74 GP in 2023-24 was his healthiest season since 2018-19

In his 14th season in the league, George showed that he is able to be available despite his numerous injury troubles in seasons past, where he played 74 games - by far his most in a Clippers uniform.

There, he would produce his ninth consecutive 20-plus points scoring campaign, in which he posted 22.6 points on 47.1 percent field goal shooting, while also boasting a career-high 41.3 percent from behind the three-point line.

He would also average 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, both slightly lower than his numbers from the 2022-23 regular season.

Paul George - 2023-24 Regular Season Shooting Statistics Category FGA FG% Restricted Area 2.7 67.0 In the Paint (Non-RA) 2.2 46.6 Mid-Range 3.9 45.3 Corner 3 1.2 43.5 Above the Break 3 6.7 41.0

He would suffer a dip in form in the post-season, though, where his 19.5 points on 41.1 percent shooting and 36.7 percent from distance, along with his 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, wasn't enough to help mitigate the loss of production from his then-teammate Kawhi Leonard , who missed most of the series due to injury, which ultimately saw them fall short of reaching the Western Conference semi-finals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the clutch this season, Paul George scored 76 points on 71.6 TS%.

Having made his name as one of the NBA's premier two-way wings, defensively, he rose to the occasion, where he held his opponents to shooting just 50.5 percent from the field, 3.7 percent lower than their season average of 54.2 percent.

From three-point range, he was also effective, limiting his opponents to just 35.1 percent shooting, down 1.5 percent from their average of 36.6 percent.

As such, it is expected that he will make an impact almost straight away on the Sixers, as they seek to better their seventh-place in the Eastern standings last season, where they went 47-35, though they were too thwarted by injuries.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.