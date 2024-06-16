Highlights The Orlando Magic should aim to sign Paul George in free agency for a potential game-changing move in the East.

George's offensive prowess and defensive skills would elevate Orlando's young talent to the next level.

Adding a player like George with playoff experience and leadership qualities could be a valuable asset for the developing Magic squad.

With NBA Free Agency around the corner, one of the biggest names on the market is set to be Paul George. George has spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, and has still played at a star level when he’s been healthy in recent years with them.

It does appear that he could be heading elsewhere this offseason, though. George and the Clippers did not come to an agreement on an extension, and it seems as if the nine-time All-Star could be heading to a different destination this summer. George and the Clippers are reportedly "not on the same page," in contract talks, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

To those points, while it might not be the most likely spot currently, per se, George possibly signing with the Orlando Magic could turn out to be a phenomenal move for both sides, should he decide to opt out of his $48.8 million player option this summer. Orlando is a team on the rise with its share of young talent, and George is a star that could push them to the next level following the Magic's playoff berth in 2024.

Why the Magic Should Push for Paul George in Free Agency

George has been linked to Orlando, and that potential move could be great for both sides

A George signing by Orlando might be unrealistic at first glance, but not so unrealistic with Orlando's young talent in mind, and they're set to have $49.5 million in cap space. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein recently expressed the following via Substack, involving the Orlando-George rumors as well.

"Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson."

Granted, Windhorst recently stated on an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show how he would be "surprised," if George went to Orlando. However, Windhorst then said how he doesn't want "to dismiss it."

George may not be what he was physically five or six years ago, but he’s still an All-Star level-player in the Association, and he’s still more than capable of carrying his clubs at this stage. Last season, George had 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, and connected on 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts. His true shooting rate was 61.3 percent in 2023-24, which was a career-best.

Paul George — 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PTS 22.6 TS% 61.3% AST% 16.1% TRB 5.2 STL 1.5

If Orlando added George, he’d ease some of the burden on Paolo Banchero, and the Magic could have a heck of a Big Three with Banchero, George and Franz Wagner. It would take some time for them to gel, one would assume, but that would be a formidable trio and could vault the Magic to near the top of the Eastern Conference, also based on Orlando turning a corner last year.

George is still one of the game’s best shot creators, and alongside Banchero, that would give Orlando two elite shot-makers. Both players are three-level scoring talents as well.

In addition, with George being a quality and willing passer, his presence as a scorer and driver could help open up more in-rhythm off-ball looks for players such as Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac. George is going to be known for his shooting and shot creation, but he's a more than capable passer, and does a good job of finding shooters off of the attention he garners from defenses. He's improved his timing when it comes to hitting bigs, too.

On the other end, from both an on and off-ball perspective, George is still one of the game's top defensive forwards. And even with him now 34, he's still going to consistently help his teams' defensive positioning and versatility, and during this-now past season, he had 1.6 steals per-36 minutes and still a robust steal rate of 2.2 percent.

George's defensive skill set would give an Orlando club that ranked third in defensive rating in 2023-24 another defensive chess piece.

Lastly, while he has not been to the NBA Finals, George’s extensive playoff experience is not something that one could discount, from an Orlando perspective.

George has played in 114 playoff games over the course of his career, and for a Magic squad that doesn’t have tons of postseason exposure yet, he would definitely assist them in that aspect. George has had his own trials and tribulations in the playoffs, and despite some instances where he’s struggled, he’d still be a player the Magic could go to for guidance, and he’d be a valuable leadership presence that Orlando’s young guys could learn from.

All things considered, from a basketball standpoint, Orlando potentially signing George would seem to be a home run. It would be a hefty contract, and perhaps corresponding moves might have to come for the Magic over the offseason from there.

But, with his two-way impact and the intangibles in mind, even with the injury risk, signing George would be a worthy risk to take for Orlando as they try to keep ascending in the East.