Paul George was arguably the biggest domino that was set to fall this offseason. He was near the top of most free agent rankings and felt like the one game-changing piece that had the highest probability of switching teams among those players.

The news is official. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, George will be on his way out out of Los Angeles, packing his bags to go back east and join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wojnarowski added more context to the initial report on how the George deal came together and some of the contract details involved in the four-year, $212 million contract that was negotiated.

"George and his agent Aaron Mintz of CAA met with Sixers officials including owner Josh Harris, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and legend Julius Erving in LA. PG agreed on a deal that includes a player option, sources said."

With the player option involved in the deal, it looks like George received pretty much everything he was hoping for during this free agency period. The more one starts to think about the union between George and the 76ers, the more it is clear that the decision for George to join the team was always a bit of an easy one.

The Financial Commitment

The 76ers offered George what the Clippers were hesitant to deliver upon

All the reports regarding how the Los Angeles Clippers were approaching George's free agency felt odd, to put it mildly. Perhaps the Clippers never felt truly threatened that another team would offer George the money that he was looking for. However, the Sixers certainly had no qualms about doing so.

The Sixers had total financial flexibility heading into this offseason after seeing most of the contracts on their team expire. There was nothing preventing them from offering George the lucrative contract he was seeking. However, in the grand scheme of things, George's deal comes in fairly modest.

The reported deal for George is estimated at around $212 million. With the salary cap continuing to go up over the next few seasons and a brand-new broadcasting deal right around the corner for the NBA, this price tag feels like a relatively light hit for a player of George's caliber.

George is on the older side of things. He is thirty-four years old now, and the deal will take him through his thirty-eight season, but it is a worthwile commitment for a team like the Sixers who are trying to compete. This feels especially true when considering the level of production George has continued to maintain.

Paul George – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 22.6 RPG 5.2 APG 3.5 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.5 FG% 47.1 3P% 41.3

It feels odd that the Clippers were not willing to offer the same kind of financial commitment that the Sixers were. The team was reportedly 'not desperate' to keep George around.

The Clippers will be moving in to their new arena and fielding a competitive team would surely help put butts in seats. Furthermore, this is the same Clippers team that just made an all-in trade this past offseason by adding James Harden to their team. When considering everything that the Clippers gave up in the trade to bring George to town, one would expect more desperation.

Kawhi Leonard received a contract extension earlier this season, making the decision to move away from George even more puzzling. Leonard is almost the same age as George and has been a bigger injury concern since the two joined forces on the Clippers.

The On-Court Fit With The Sixers

George heads for a seamless transition into the Sixers' system

The Sixers could not have asked for a better star to pair with their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George fits like a glove on almost any team in the NBA, but this should be an especially great fit with the Sixers.

Sixers' Star Duo – 2023-24 Stats for Embiid and Maxey Category Embiid Maxey PPG 34.7 25.9 RPG 11.0 3.7 APG 5.6 6.2 SPG 1.2 1.0 BPG 1.7 0.5 FG% 52.9 45.0 3P% 38.8 37.3

George just proved himself capable of taking on an effective role within an offense where he adds value without always demanding the ball after Harden was integrated into the Clippers this past season. One would imagine he has somewhat of a similar role with the Sixers in the upcoming season.

Embiid and Maxey are going to demand the ball a lot as the primary focus of the Sixers offense. George should provide a low-maintenance third option that is as great of a compliment as that offense can ask for.

He has always been a talented off-ball player, finding a way to remain effective this past season despite seeing his touches per game go down. There is little reason to beleive George will not find a way to continue being an efficient 20 points per game scoerer in Philadelphia.

George's biggest challenge may be on the defensive end. Even at his age where he has slowed down a bit on that end, George will likely be tasked with guarding the opposing teams biggest threats on the perimeter. It should be a welcome challenge for the former All-NBA defender.

The Chance To Compete

George will chase the elusive first championship of his career

George has had a fine career filled with plenty of accolades that will likely have him enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame some day. One thing that has consistently eluded him is a championship.

George's Career Accolades All-NBA 6x All-Star 9x All-Defensive 4x Most Improved Player 1x Steals Champion 1x

George played second-fiddle to LeBron James and the Miami Heat early in his career when he emerged as a star with the Indiana Pacers. His days with the Oklahoma City Thunder are the least worthy of note when discussing team success. His time with the Clippers was an underwhelming experience in terms of the aspirations and expectations thrust upon the team.

This will arguably be the best opportunity George has to win a title. The Sixers have struggled to make it past the second round in the NBA Playoffs during the heights of the Embiid era. However, if there was ever a time to make that push, it would be now.

The Boston Celtics will not be an easy foe to conquer and the New York Knicks should be a threat in the east as well. However, depending on the roster that Daryl Morey can put around these three stars, the Sixers may just have a path to finally breaking through and winning their first championship since 1983.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.