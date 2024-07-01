Highlights Paul George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers were not ready to meet George's demands, which the 76ers gladly did.

His arrival strengthens the 76ers, making them top contenders in the East once again.

If any Philadelphia 76ers fans stayed up for NBA Free Agency drama on Day 1, they were definitely rewarded. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul George was on his way to Philly on a massive four-year, $212 million maximum contract in what was a super late Sunday night announcement.

The nine-time All-Star joins an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid and a rising star in Tyrese Maxey on the strongest team he's ever been a part of. George and the 76ers are a perfect match. Both parties are hungry for an elusive title, and this union could be the key to achieving it.

For a moment, it looked like the 76ers would be left behind in the East by the reigning champions Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks, who have had a stellar off-season. The Milwaukee Bucks were also ranked ahead of the 76ers because of their superstar tandem. But George's arrival has put the 76ers firmly back among the top dogs in the conference.

George and Embiid were part of the pregame show for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and it looked like there were hints of a brewing partnership. While there were no tampering fines initially, that could change now that they have become teammates officially, less than three weeks since the show.

Why Did George Leave LA?

A surprising way to end their five-year union

Earlier in the year, the 76ers were merely floated as an option to sign the impending free agent, but it felt like a long shot. George, along with Kawhi Leonard, had been the faces of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise since 2019, even if injuries held them back often. So there was little doubt that he would re-sign. But as free agency approached, George's camp and the Clippers never came close to an agreement.

George was seeking a full four-year maximum, but the Clippers were adamant about offering no more than three years. The 76ers, who had prepared for this off-season with the most cap space available, had no qualms about offering the fourth year George wanted.

Right as free agency was about to start, the Clippers announced that George wouldn’t be resigning. The Orlando Magic, who were also interested in George, virtually announced their exit from the sweepstakes when they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. After that, it was just a matter of when the 76ers would announce the deal. And they chose to do it at 3:30 AM EST.

Busy First Day of Free Agency for 76ers

George’s signing felt like Philly was saving the best for the last

No one was as active as the 76ers and Daryl Morey, their president of basketball operations, on Day 1 of Free Agency. After starting off by quickly nabbing Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon, they re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. as well.

The 76ers backup center role has been a revolving door in recent years, with Drummond the only one who has found some success. It was vital to bring him back. With Buddy Hield likely on his way out, Gordon is a great veteran cover. Oubre Jr. shined on a veteran minimum last season and repaid the 76ers' faith in him by signing another team-friendly deal.

They were not ready to call it a day yet, before making the George announcement to cap a super successful start to free agency.