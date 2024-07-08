Highlights Paul George almost joined the Golden State Warriors in a trade, but it failed to go through.

The Warriors intended to trade for George while keeping Klay Thompson, but re-pivoted after failing to acquire him.

George would have boosted the Warriors' team, but he ultimately chose to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a max contract.

The 2024 NBA offseason has already been a frenzy, with a high volume of moves being made within its first few weeks. One of the largest moves that occurred earlier in the period was the Paul George sweepstakes, and its result set the tone for the rest of the offseason.

On June 30, when free agency officially began, George opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers . Prior to that, the Clippers would have been able to trade him but opted not to. The following day, he signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers .

But in the hours prior to George becoming a free agent, when he was still able to be dealt by the Clippers in a trade, there was one team in particular that publicly expressed interest in him: the Golden State Warriors . Now, George himself has revealed that a trade to the Warriors almost happened until it didn’t.

Warriors’ Desire for George

The Warriors would have traded for George while keeping Klay Thompson

On an episode of the Podcast P by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George revealed that the Warriors had a trade in place with the Clippers which almost went through, but it ultimately did not work out.

“That was a real thing that was close to being done. That deal was close to being done from what I was being told on the situation, they was expressing just how much they wanted me there, how I could have fit in perfectly with Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry]. Klay [Thompson] probably would've stayed. [Brandin] Podziemski, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Andrew] Wiggins.” —Paul George

George revealed how the Warriors expressed how much they wanted him to join their team. Also notable was that the Warriors intended to trade for George while keeping Klay Thompson . They, notably, traded Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in the league’s largest blockbuster after failing to acquire George — they re-pivoted.

Fitting Right In

The Warriors believed George would have boosted their team immensely

It is certainly true that George would have greatly boosted a Warriors team that has been trending in the wrong direction. They finished 10th in the Western Conference last year, a Conference that is only getting better and more talented. Golden State needed a spark, and perhaps George would have been it.

“They didn't know how or what package was going to be there to trade for me…it was still an opportunity to stay close to home, stay on the West Coast, and it was a win-win…but ultimately the deal didn't go through. I think Clippers didn't want a certain trade deal that Warriors were willing to give and yeah, it just didn't happen but it was close. It'd been dope, man. I was looking forward to it, if it happened.” —Paul George

George revealed that he would have been embraced the trade with open arms, as Golden State was a destination high on his radar. As he lives on the West Coast, it would have also allowed him to stay closer to home.

Ultimately, however, the deal did not go through, despite the Clippers and Warriors being close to a deal, according to George. But when that failed to go through, George rightfully departed and chose the 76ers, who offered him the max contract. That, in term, shook up the landscape of the entire league.