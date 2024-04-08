Highlights Paul George led the Clippers' comeback against the Cavaliers on Sunday, scoring 23 of 39 points in the fourth quarter.

As the Clippers pushed to make a comeback against the Cavs, George told head coach Ty Lue to not take him out of the game.

George praised teammates for their contributions; Clippers remain in 4th place in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers pulled off an impressive comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, erasing a 26-point deficit to secure their third straight win.

Leading the charge for the Clippers was Paul George, who scored 23 of his 39 points on the night in the fourth quarter, including the jumper that proved to be the decisive score in the game with just seven seconds left to play.

After the Clippers gave up 80 points to the Cavs in the first half, it felt like there was a chance head coach Ty Lue would opt to pull his starters at some point early in the second half so that they could save their legs for another game down the line. But as George said after the game, he asked Lue to keep him on the floor, because he felt the game was still in reach.

"Just play the game. You’ve got to play the game," George said. "I always say play the game until there are zeroes on the clock. That’s what I did. I was just locked into the game."

George played for a whopping 44 minutes. No other player on the Clippers hit 30 minutes on the floor. George said that despite the long stretch of play, he only felt his body getting stronger.

"My body felt good. I thought the game was in reach. I didn’t want to go on the bench and waste time sitting on the bench," George said. "Just keep my body warm and stay in attack mode. I was in attack mentality. And T-Lue granted me that wish to play and start in the fourth, and I just tried to come through and elevate the team."

George Wasn't the Only Clippers Player to Step Up Against the Cavaliers

Terance Mann and Amir Coffey both made huge contributions to the win.

When their full roster is healthy, the Clippers have four superstars to lean on in George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. But on Sunday, the team's health was far from perfect. Leonard was out, still dealing with a knee injury, and Harden entered the day as questionable due to a foot injury, though he was eventually able to make the start.

But it was two players further down the roster that made some of the biggest shots for the Clippers in the fourth quarter. Guard Terence Mann hit a three to tie the game with just over a minute to play, and on their next trip down the court, Amir Coffey hit another triple to give the Clippers the lead.

George offered high praise to his teammates for their clutch shots after the game.

“I can't take credit for none of it without them,” said George. “Those guys hit the biggest shots of the afternoon.”

With the win, the Clippers held their spot in fourth place in the Western Conference with just four games left to play in the regular season.