WrestleMania is the showpiece event of the year when it comes to professional wrestling. Every WWE Superstar wants to be part of it in one way or another, but that isn't always possible.

Sometimes injuries occur, meaning you miss out on matches you've been building up for months on end. Kevin Owens, for example, suffered a neck injury which scuppered his feud with Randy Orton. Other times, wrestlers are just not in any meaningful storylines at that time, and rarely will WWE put a match without any build-up on their main PPV show of the year.

One big member of the WWE roster was not happy with their name missing from the show this past weekend, though, with Paul Heyman stating that this wrestler came up to him crying that he wasn't on the card. Heyman - who himself was part of an amazing WrestleMania moment this year - didn't hold back when he told the individual they weren't there because 'they suck.' Although strong words by Heyman, they are perhaps justified.

Paul Heyman Tells WWE Superstar He's Not Good Enough For WrestleMania 41