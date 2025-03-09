Summary The Road to WrestleMania contains an intriguing feud between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

The Tribal Chief and Rollins have a storied history in the WWE.

Paul Heyman reveals Reigns' sinister plan for the Visionary.

As WWE continues on the Road to WrestleMania, one of the rivalries that has captured the WWE's attention before the Grandest Stage of them All is the storied association between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. A rivalry spawned from brotherhood, the Messiah and the Tribal Chief have been inseparable throughout their WWE careers. Although they haven't interacted since the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe is hopeful that the former Shield brothers will face off at the Showcase of the Immortals.

If not, hopeful fans can always use WWE 2K25's Bloodline Showcase. Narrated by Paul Heyman, footage of the Wiseman teeing up the 'Change History' match between Rollins and Reigns from Rumble '22 has surfaced, and it reveals how the Tribal Chief wants his rivalry with the Visionary to end.

The Bloodline Showcase is one of the more appealing additions to the new WWE 2K25 game. A game mode that allows players to recreate Bloodline history, gamers can also rewrite history and play dream matches that never occurred. One of the matches that players can rewrite history in is a bout between Reigns and Rollins from 2022's Royal Rumble, an encounter which the Visionary won by DQ. With Paul Heyman narrating the Showcase, he revealed Reigns' sinister intentions for the next time he faces his former Shield brother.

Paul Heyman Reveals Roman Reigns' Plans

The Tribal Chief doesn't want to just beat Rollins in the ring

Despite the pair's storied history, Rollins has always mentioned the love he has for the Original Tribal Chief. Having come up in the WWE together, their history will forever leave a mutual respect between them. Nevertheless, the duo have also not been shy about revealing the disdain they have for one another.

Making it known at the Rumble when he stomped Reigns, Rollins continues to hold the Tribal Chief accountable for his four-year reign of terror. Intent on payback for his Rumble embarrassment, the Wiseman has spoken on behalf of the holder of the Ula Fala on WWE's 2K25 game, and it appears Reigns wants to retire his former tag partner.

"The next time Roman Reigns steps into the ring with Seth Rollins will be the last time Seth Rollins steps into a ring ... you won't have your Architect anymore, you won't have your Visionary anymore, you won't have your Revolutionary anymore. You will have your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, but you will never again have Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Roman Reigns will put an end to Seth Rollins in WWE."

Seth Rollins' CM Punk Sized Issue

The Visionary will have to dispatch of the Best in the World before he gets to Reigns

Having stomped Reigns at the Rumble, the Architect also attacked CM Punk. Although the Tribal Chief has been conspicuous by his absence since, the Voice of the Voiceless and the Visionary have picked up where they left off on the inaugural Raw on Netflix.

Embarking on numerous verbal and physical segments since, the Best in the World was cost his main event Mania opportunity by Rollins at the Elimination Chamber. Set for a seismic Steel Cage match on Raw, the heated rivalry between Punk and Rollins might include Reigns by the time Vegas' Mania rolls around.