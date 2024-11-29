Brock Lesnar has established himself as one of the most destructive forces WWE has ever seen across two runs with the company, but the Beast Incarnate has not been seen since SummerSlam in 2023, losing to current WWE champion, Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar's exit was due to the Vince McMahon lawsuit, which saw the former CEO leave the company, sparking rumours of McMahon launching a new entertainment promotion of his own. The Beast's name was one mentioned in the lawsuit, making the Minnesota-native somewhat of a pariah in the company.

What Paul Heyman Has Said About Brock Lesnar's WWE Future

Don't expect Lesnar to return anytime soon

Paul Heyman, meanwhile, a close friend of Lesnar and an on-screen manager to the former champion, recently himself returned to WWE television. A former advisor and close friend to Brock, Heyman made an appearance on SHAK Wrestling and discussed the possibility of the former UFC star returning to the company, stating it is not an issue that will be resolved by the end of the year.

"It's not a subject that's going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year, and therefore, it's just not on the radar of things to address today," Heyman said.

Brock has been regarded as a part-time wrestler for some time now, since his return in 2012, something which left fans inundated at the lack of appearances he made for the company while holding one of their world championships. Returning without the belts, though, we saw a new side of Lesnar that fans grew to love as we saw him add humour to his repertoire, giving fans memorable moments.

He is still a much-loved figure for fans despite his supposed role in the Vince McMahon allegations, with many hoping we get to see him make a return in the near future.

Brock Lesnar's WWE stats (as of 29/11/24) Total number of matches 435 Total number of wins 313 (72%) Total number of losses 114 (26.2%) Total number of draws 8 (1.8%)

When asked if he still speaks to Brock Lesnar, Heyman replied: "Number one, I would never want to violate his wish of privacy. And number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to. So, based on both love and appreciation for the man, and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name Brock Lesnar."

Paul Heyman's Current Role in WWE

Heyman is back with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline