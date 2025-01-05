Rising MMA star Paul Hughes appears to want to make Khabib Nurmagomedov eat his words because of what the UFC legend said about the quality of the sport in his region, Dagestan, and how superior it is there to what Irish MMA can offer.

Nurmagomedov made the remarks earlier this week, when he said that "Ireland don't have fighters" and listed only Hughes, and Conor McGregor, as the two exceptions to that rule. "Dagestan level of MMA [up] here," he said, "but Ireland level not even half."

McGregor had already taken umbrage at the remark, clapping back at Nurmagomedov via social media. Now, McGregor's compatriot Hughes has had something to say, too.

Paul Hughes Wants to Prove Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrong

Hughes even has an upcoming chance to show Khabib what Irish MMA is all about

In an eight-word response, Hughes said: "Conor made you famous."

"Just wait and see."

The first part of Hughes' comment references an infamous fight in 2018 involving McGregor and Nurmagomedov, that punctuated a problematic build-up in which the Irishman was seen on video picking up a metal dolly and throwing it at a bus filled with UFC fighters, in an apparent attempt to get to Nurmagomedov, who was on board at the time. The dolly shattered a window, causing injuries to a couple people inside the bus, including Michael Chiesa.

A fight later that year could have settled their differences, but after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor with a violent neck crank in the fourth round, the sambo star mounted the fence and leaped out the cage to attack McGregor's entourage, sparking a near melee.

Hostilities have remained ever since.

The second half of Hughes' response appears to reference a fight on the 25th of January, as Hughes takes on Usman Nurmagomedov atop a Bellator MMA fightcard in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fight is one of the most significant lightweight bouts that can be made outside the UFC, as it pits a highly-touted prospect in Hughes, against a solid competitor in Nurmagomedov, who is cousins with Khabib.

There is also now this key narrative heading into the Hughes vs Nurmagomedov bout as both fighters will want to win so they can show it as proof that one region's MMA is superior to the other.

The event airs on ESPN+ in the US.