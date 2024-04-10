Highlights Paul Ince has criticised Rangers fans for booing their team during the Old Firm derby.

Rangers fans aired their concerns due to a terrible first-half performance.

Rabbi Matondo, however, suggested that the boos were a form of support in such a tense game.

Paul Ince did not hold back in his scathing criticism of Rangers' support at Ibrox in the Old Firm derby on Sunday - blasting the home support for booing through the first half when the chips were down heading into the interval.

A huge clash in the Scottish Premiership title race got off to the worst possible start for the Light Blues, with Daizen Maeda latching onto James Tavernier's lax clearance after just 21 seconds as his wicked deflection found its way into the back of Jack Butland's net - and from there it got worse and worse for the home side, with Ibrox stunned and an eerie silence descending over the crowd with no away fans being allowed into the ground.

Matt O'Riley's penalty doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark, and from there Ibrox became clad with booing - which didn't sit well with former Liverpool man Ince, who dressed down Gers winger Rabbi Matondo on talkSPORT before claiming that his son Tom, who currently plays for Watford, agreed with him.

Paul Ince "Not Best Pleased" With Rangers Fans

Rangers fans weren't afraid to voice their displeasure

Speaking to talkSPORT on Tuesday evening, Ince held no punches when speaking to Matondo by stating that he was disappointed with Rangers fans for their negativity in the first half.

Ince said: "What I would say is I was disappointed with the Rangers fans. I know Celtic scored early doors, but there were no Celtic fans there, it was a massive game. I felt you looked apprehensive because of the crowd, they were booing at half-time, I wasn't best pleased with that personally.

"I know that when Celtic fans are there, there's more of an atmosphere, but it looked like there was more pressure because it was all Rangers fans, and it looked like you struggled as a team in the first half because of it. As soon as you got the first goal, it ignited; my son Thomas went and said as soon as that goal went in, it was a different atmosphere."

However, Matondo answered his doubts by stating that Rangers fans only wanted the best for the club - and their boos were evidenced in support by showing the team that what they were offering at the time wasn't good enough.

The Wales international said: "They were nervous for the game. Ultimately, they tried to support us, but it's such a big game to them. I guess it was just a bit of tension. It was a freak start in a way, no one expected that. It was wild, so they were probably on the back foot.

"You know what football fans are like, they try and support you all the way, but with the stakes as high as they were, they reacted the way they did. Credit to Tav getting us back into the game, that helped."

Rangers Can Still Win the Scottish Premiership

Philippe Clement will look to win Rangers' second top-flight title in 13 years

Rangers travel to Dundee on Wednesday night before a trip to the Scottish Highlands on Saturday to face relegation strugglers Ross County, where maximum points will aim to be picked up - before the league splits into two.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Celtic's draw at Ibrox means that Rangers have won just one of their last five league games on home soil against the Hoops

The top six will then face one another in a chaotic end to the season, and that will see Rangers travel to Celtic Park in what will be arguably the biggest Old Firm derby in recent history given how close the title race is. As long as the Gers win all of their remaining games and avoid defeat at Parkhead, they'll take home the title for just the second time in 13 years since they were banished to the fourth tier of Scottish football back in 2012.

