Highlights Arne Slot aims to improve Darwin Nunez's performances at Liverpool after a disappointing season.

Slot is known for rebuilding confidence in forwards, such as Santiago Gimenez.

Nunez may need an arm around the shoulder to flourish at Anfield.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has struggled to find consistency over the last few weeks, with Jurgen Klopp dropping him to the bench, and reporter Paul Joyce has just claimed that new manager Arne Slot has been tasked with getting the best out of him.

The former Benfica striker started the season well, but Klopp hasn't given him as many minutes as he would have hoped in recent months. The Uruguayan international is well-known for regularly missing chances, and it's certainly starting to impact his game time at Anfield.

His future has now come into question, especially with a new manager arriving through the door due to Klopp's exit.

Liverpool Continuing to Back Darwin Nunez

Slot can get the best out of him

The Times reporter Joyce has shared the news that Liverpool have officially announced Feyenoord's Arne Slot as their new manager, with the Dutch coach set to join at the start of June. The reliable journalist also names Nunez in his post, reiterating that Liverpool are continuing to back the striker...

"Arne Slot has agreed a three year deal as new Liverpool head coach. One of his tasks will be to improve Darwin Nunez who Liverpool are continuing to back."

Joyce later posts an article which details the impact Slot could have on Nunez after the Feyenoord boss worked closely with Santiago Gimenez to get the best out of the young forward. Nunez has recently lost the trust of Klopp, but Slot has been known to try and 'rebuild the confidence' of forwards during analysis sessions.

An arm around the shoulder and a little confidence building could be exactly what Nunez needs to start flourishing once again. It's not worked out for him in the 2023/2024 season, but he's a player who just needs a little fine-tuning. Getting into the right areas has never been a problem for the 24-year-old, but converting chances has been a difficult task on the whole.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 27 big chances in the Premier League this season while only scoring 11 goals for Liverpool.

Related Liverpool Officially Announce Arne Slot as New Manager Arne Slot is set to get to work as Liverpool's new boss after he was confirmed on Monday evening

Darwin Nunez 'Not Affordable' at Liverpool

They will struggle to sell if they wanted to

Liverpool paid a significant amount of money to prise Nunez away from Benfica when he joined the Merseyside club back in 2022. Giving up on the 24-year-old striker wouldn't make financial sense, so it is in their best interest to ensure he becomes the player they expected.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that it isn't easy for any potentially interested parties to cough up the funds Liverpool would expect for Nunez. As a result, the respected reporter believes the situation surrounding Nunez is quiet.

All stats courtesy of Premier League's official website