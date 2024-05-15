Highlights Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to offer Joel Matip a new deal despite his injury.

Matip won't play again this season due to ACL surgery, leaving his future uncertain with his contract expiring.

Finding a new club at age 31 may be difficult for Matip, which is why Klopp hoped Liverpool would 'show their class' by extending his stay.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip looks set to leave the club at the end of the season with his contract expiring, and The Times journalist Paul Joyce has now confirmed that Jurgen Klopp has disagreed with the Reds over whether he should be heading through the exit door.

Matip has been a key part of Liverpool's success over the last few years under Klopp, but his current campaign has been hampered by injuries. The experienced centre-back suffered a serious knee problem earlier in the season, and with his deal running down, it looks as though he could be departing.

The 32-year-old, who is earning £140k-a-week at Anfield, won't play again this term after undergoing surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament problem back in December, and the Reds are yet to confirm whether he will be offered a new deal.

Klopp 'Serious' About New Liverpool Deal for Matip

It would have been a 'poor decision' from the club

The Times journalist Joyce has now confirmed that Klopp wanted the Merseyside outfit to offer Matip a new deal, suggesting that it would have been a 'poor decision' from Liverpool, hinting that the club are unlikely to take his advice...

"When Klopp suggested that Joel Matip, who is out of contract in June, should be handed a new contract in the wake of his season-ending ACL injury back in December, he was serious. Some of those would have been poor decisions for Liverpool but he would have taken them anyway."

With Matip suffering a serious injury, finding a new club that is willing to take a risk on him at the age of 31 might be difficult, which could be why Klopp was keen on Liverpool offering him a new contract. The German manager said back in December that he hopes the Reds 'show their class' by extending Matip's stay at Anfield.

As we edge closer to the end of the campaign with Matip not featuring in 2024, it looks as though his days at Anfield are numbered. Although Klopp may feel that the Cameroonian defender deserves a new deal, possibly for more sentimental reasons than football, it might not be a smart move from the club considering his fitness problems.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joel Matip has won a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, a Community Shield, and a UEFA Supercup during his time at Liverpool.

Matip 'Incredibly Comfortable' at Liverpool

The Liverpool defender spoke about his future

At the beginning of the season, Matip spoke out about his future with his deal running down at the end of the campaign. The former Schalke defender has admitted that he's incredibly comfortable on Merseyside, suggesting that it's not desirable to constantly change clubs.

"In addition, I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it's desirable not to change clubs all the time. But everyone has to decide for themselves. In any case, I find consistency helpful."

Matip was speaking to the media before he picked up his serious injury, so it will be interesting to see if he feels differently about the situation.