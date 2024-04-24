Highlights Liverpool are now in talks with Feyenoord over bringing Arne Slot to the club.

Slot is a top candidate to be Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

The Dutch manager is pushing for a move to happen and is already looking at houses in Liverpool.

Liverpool have Feyenoord manager Arne Slot on their shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp, and The Times reporter Paul Joyce has now confirmed that they've opened negotiations with the Dutch club.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Slot was a candidate for the Reds. The Merseyside outfit have been linked with a host of managers, but the 45-year-old now appears to be one of the favourites for the job. His lack of experience around Europe could be a concern, with Slot only managing in his home country so far.

Liverpool Open Negotiations for Arne Slot

The Reds are taking it to the next step

According to The Times reporter Joyce, Liverpool have now opened negotiations to try and secure the signature of Slot...

With Slot still contracted to the Dutch club, Liverpool not only have to convince the manager, but they will have to pay a fee that Feyenoord are comfortable with to prise him away. The Athletic's David Ornstein also provided an update on the situation, confirming that Slot is now Liverpool's preferred choice, with the Merseyside club to show 'total respect' to Feyenoord as they begin discussions.

Arne Slot vs Jurgen Klopp - Managerial Record Statistic Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Games 206 1073 Wins 127 594 Win % 61.7% 55.4% Points-per-game 2.06 1.88

Slot appears to be keen on the move to Anfield, with reports in Holland suggesting that he's already looking for houses in Liverpool while he's also ready to move his whole family over to England. It's no surprise that the Dutch coach is interested in a move to the Reds considering the size of the club, while it's also an opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League for the first time.

Slot has experienced a successful tenure at Feyenoord in recent years, culminating in a journey to the Europa Conference League final during the 2021/2022 season and securing the Eredivisie championship in the subsequent year. Additionally, under his guidance, the Dutch team claimed victory in the KNVB Cup this season.

Replacing Klopp certainly won't be an easy task for Slot, considering the number of trophies he's brought to Anfield. The German coach has won almost everything there is to win with Liverpool, so Slot will have some big shoes to fill if he is appointed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has averaged 2.13 points per game during his time at Feyenoord.

Liverpool Had Amorim and Alonso on Their List

Moves for the duo now appear unlikely

Liverpool also had Bayer Leverkusen manager and former midfielder Xabi Alonso on their shortlist, but the Spanish coach has opted to remain with the German side for the 2024/2025 season. Alonso has already guided his Leverkusen side to Bundesliga success this campaign with plenty of games to go.

As per The Athletic, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim was also under consideration by the Reds, but the report claims that a move for the 39-year-old is now unlikely. West Ham United are also interested in his signature, but the Merseyside outfit have now moved on to other targets.

